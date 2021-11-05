English  
Successful water management supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Water Crucial for Sustainable Development in Countries: Minister

Antara • 05 November 2021 16:34
Jakarta: Water is the foundation of life and is crucial for sustainable development in various countries in the world, Public Works and Housing (PUPR) Minister Basuki Hadimuldjono noted in a written statement here, Friday.
 
"Successful water management supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially the sixth point, which is ensuring sustainable availability and management of water and sanitation for all," he stated.
 
According to Hadimuldjono, to achieve the ambitious target of development of water resources, Indonesia still depends on insufficient public spending or the state budget.

To this end, this financing gap should be bridged through an integrated solution supported by a new financing scheme, he affirmed.
 
An example of this scheme is mobilizing funding from the private sector to bridge the gap and strengthen the financing system through a mix funding scheme, he elaborated.
 
In addition, an asset management plan should be in place that aligns with various cooperation schemes encompassing the state budget and investment, he stated.
 
Optimizing utilization from upstream to downstream for infrastructure development, such as a multi-function dam that could generate revenue while also providing electricity, is also necessary, he affirmed.
 
"Next, we should develop the water fund potential to encourage investors to channel their money to finance projects optimally and accurately," Hadimuljono noted.
 
Other solutions encompass the utilization of big data and smart water systems to handle problems riddling the clean water sector, such as an ineffective monitoring process from upstream to downstream during extreme conditions, the minister stated.
 
SDGs are the global action plan agreed upon by world leaders, including Indonesia, to end poverty, reduce inequality, and protect the environment.
 
SDGs encompass 17 goals and 169 targets to be achieved by 2030.
 
Earlier, Hadimuljono's ministry encouraged the from source to tap program and strategy that is integrated from upstream to downstream to fulfill the people's water requirements.

 
