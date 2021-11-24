English  
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:BI)
BI Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:BI)

Indonesian Economy Expected to Grow 4.7-5.5% in 2022: BI Governor

English Bank Indonesia economic growth indonesian economy
Eko Nordiansyah • 24 November 2021 16:52
Jakarta: Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI) Perry Warjiyo believes Indonesia's economic growth will continue to recover in 2022. 
 
Next year, the country's economic growth is predicted to be higher than this year, ranging from 4.7 to 5.5 percent.
 
"God willing, growth will be higher, reaching 4.7 to 5.5 percent in 2022 from 3.2 to four percent in 2021," he said at the 2021 Bank Indonesia Annual Meeting, Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
 
According to Perry, the country's economic recovery will be supported by improving trade, consumption and investment. 
 
Fitch Ratings (Fitch) recently affirmed Indonesia's Sovereign Credit Rating at BBB with a stable outlook.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Fitch, key factors that support the affirmation are Indonesia's favorable medium-term growth outlook and low, but rising, government debt/GDP ratio.
 
Fitch foresee Indonesia's GDP in 2021 have the potential to grow higher compare to their 3.2% forecast, supported by recovery of mobility and high export commodity prices. 
 
Fitch also forecast growth will accelerate to 6.8% in 2022, and remain at around 6% over the next few years, supported by the impact of Omnibus Law on Job Creation implementation on investment. 
 
(WAH)
