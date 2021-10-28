English  
Digital transformation is the key to restoring and revitalizing the MSME sector.

Minister Encourages MSMEs to Embrace Digital Transformation

English covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo MSMEs
Antara • 28 October 2021 20:50
Jakarta: Minister of Cooperatives and Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Teten Masduki continues to encourage MSME players to wholly embrace digital transformation amid challenging conditions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"Connecting to the digital ecosystem will not only help MSMEs to survive but also to grow and contribute to the national economy," Masduki stated at the 2021 online Millennial-Owned Enterprises Festival on Thursday.
 
The MSME sector's contribution to the national GDP reaches 61 percent. MSMEs also absorb 97 percent of the workforce in Indonesia. With their strategic role, MSMEs play an important key as the backbone of the Indonesian economy.

"Hence, I invite all MSMEs to continue to innovate and remain optimistic amid the pandemic," the minister affirmed.
 
The former Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had accelerated digital disruption and offered various innovations and technological solutions for convenience of the people to fulfill their needs.
 
During the pandemic, Indonesia's digital economy has also shown a positive trend, with the revenue reaching US$44 billion or equivalent to Rp 640 trillion. The number is projected to grow to US$124 million, or Rp1,700 trillion, in 2025.
 
Hence, Masduki has continued to invite MSMEs players to transform their businesses by embracing digital transformation in order to advance their products and support the national economy.
 
"Digital transformation is the key to restoring and revitalizing the MSME sector," he affirmed.
 
Minister Masduki had earlier noted that as many as 15.9 million MSMEs in Indonesia were already connected to the digital ecosystem.
 
In accordance with President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) directives, 30 million MSME players are targeted to be connected to the digital ecosystem by 2024. 
 
(WAH)
