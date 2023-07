Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Tangerang: The President Director of PT Pertamina (Persero) Nicke Widyawati was reluctant to comment much on the news of the reshuffle of directors in the company she leads. Nicke said that the change of directors is the full right of the shareholders."That is the authority of the shareholders, so I am not in the capacity to speak," Nicke answered briefly to the media crew, quoted on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.Previously, there was information that the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir had given a signal that he would make changes to the composition of the directors of several BUMNs, one of which was Pertamina.Furthermore, the name Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or more familiar with Ahok was reportedly included in the Pertamina Board of Directors consideration exchange. Ahok currently serves as commissioner. If Ahok is chosen as the main director, he will replace Nicke Widyawati.Even though it is not yet clear, the signal for the reorganization of a number of BUMNs has been conveyed by Erick who gave his two representatives the opportunity to review all the performance of BUMNs.