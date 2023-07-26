"That is the authority of the shareholders, so I am not in the capacity to speak," Nicke answered briefly to the media crew, quoted on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Previously, there was information that the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir had given a signal that he would make changes to the composition of the directors of several BUMNs, one of which was Pertamina.
Furthermore, the name Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or more familiar with Ahok was reportedly included in the Pertamina Board of Directors consideration exchange. Ahok currently serves as commissioner. If Ahok is chosen as the main director, he will replace Nicke Widyawati.
Even though it is not yet clear, the signal for the reorganization of a number of BUMNs has been conveyed by Erick who gave his two representatives the opportunity to review all the performance of BUMNs.