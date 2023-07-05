English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Photo: Medcom.id
Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Photo: Medcom.id

It's Important to Have a Lifelong Learning Investment: Sri Mulyani

Annisa ayu artanti • 05 July 2023 15:18
Nusa Dua: Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani said the government will ensure budget allocations for lifelong learning programs. She even stated that such a budget would pass the government regarding the 2045 target.
 
"In line with Indonesia's efforts to become a country of high hopes in 2045, we need to build an inclusive economy and education. Commitment to education is not just one president's commitment but an ongoing commitment," said Sri Mulyani in the Inclusive Lifelong Learning Conference forum, Bali, quoted from a written statement, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
 
In an increasingly challenging global situation, continued Sri Mulyani, innovation changes in lifelong learning programs remain important for economic resilience and growth.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Because human resources are the key to the success, prosperity and dignity of any country," he said.
 
This can be seen from the state budget allocation for the higher education sector, which is around IDR 612 trillion or around USD 40 billion.
 
"Investing in education is not only about budget allocation and infrastructure, but also to ensure access to education for all through various modalities, whether formal, non-formal or informal," he added.
 
Not only education, Sri Mulyani added that digitization, automation and green transitions will shift the need for labour. Therefore the government must continue to support this transition and strengthen the education system.
 
"Lifelong learning is a response to continuous exposure to disruption that occurs faster and in less time," he said.
 
Indonesia is dominated by a young population, almost 70 percent of the population is of productive age between 18 and 60 years. Therefore, life-long learning is essential for economic growth and employment. In addition, it is also necessary to ensure that there is a link and match between the workforce and market needs.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Menteri Keuangan, Sri Mulyani. Foto: MI/Ramdani

Menkeu: Alokasi Anggaran Pendidikan Tanggung Jawab Pemerintah Pusat dan Daerah

Negara Siapkan Anggaran untuk Program Pembelajaran Sepanjang Hidup, Apa Itu?

Status Baru Ekonomi RI Bisa Jadi Memikat Investor

BACA JUGA
Five Indonesian Citizens Successfully Evacuated from the Conflict Zone in Sudan

Five Indonesian Citizens Successfully Evacuated from the Conflict Zone in Sudan

English
Sudan
ASEAN Energy Business Forum as a Tool for Indonesia in Accelerating Energy Connectivity

ASEAN Energy Business Forum as a Tool for Indonesia in Accelerating Energy Connectivity

English
ASEAN
Attorney Claims BTS 4G Affairs Lies in BAKTI Kominfo not Johnny Plate

Attorney Claims BTS 4G Affairs Lies in BAKTI Kominfo not Johnny Plate

English
Johnny G Plate
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Negara Siapkan Anggaran untuk Program Pembelajaran Sepanjang Hidup, Apa Itu?
Ekonomi

Negara Siapkan Anggaran untuk Program Pembelajaran Sepanjang Hidup, Apa Itu?

Viral Cerita Gus Miftah Menyesal Datang ke Acara Uya Kuya: Munafik Banget!
Hiburan

Viral Cerita Gus Miftah Menyesal Datang ke Acara Uya Kuya: Munafik Banget!

Kiper Andre Onana Jadi Rebutan Manchester United dan Al-Nassr
Olahraga

Kiper Andre Onana Jadi Rebutan Manchester United dan Al-Nassr

Kominfo Garap Peta Jalan Transformasi Digital 6 Sektor
Teknologi

Kominfo Garap Peta Jalan Transformasi Digital 6 Sektor

All New Toyota C-HR dengan Wajah Baru & PHEV
Otomotif

All New Toyota C-HR dengan Wajah Baru & PHEV

Lulusan LPDP Diharapkan Bisa Antar Indonesia Jadi Negara Maju
Pendidikan

Lulusan LPDP Diharapkan Bisa Antar Indonesia Jadi Negara Maju

Pertempuran Sengit Berlanjut di Jenin, Israel Mulai Tarik Pasukan
Internasional

Pertempuran Sengit Berlanjut di Jenin, Israel Mulai Tarik Pasukan

Pemerintah Tak Cabut Izin Ponpes Al Zaytun
Nasional

Pemerintah Tak Cabut Izin Ponpes Al Zaytun

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis
Properti

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!