"In line with Indonesia's efforts to become a country of high hopes in 2045, we need to build an inclusive economy and education. Commitment to education is not just one president's commitment but an ongoing commitment," said Sri Mulyani in the Inclusive Lifelong Learning Conference forum, Bali, quoted from a written statement, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
In an increasingly challenging global situation, continued Sri Mulyani, innovation changes in lifelong learning programs remain important for economic resilience and growth.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"Because human resources are the key to the success, prosperity and dignity of any country," he said.
This can be seen from the state budget allocation for the higher education sector, which is around IDR 612 trillion or around USD 40 billion.
"Investing in education is not only about budget allocation and infrastructure, but also to ensure access to education for all through various modalities, whether formal, non-formal or informal," he added.
Not only education, Sri Mulyani added that digitization, automation and green transitions will shift the need for labour. Therefore the government must continue to support this transition and strengthen the education system.
"Lifelong learning is a response to continuous exposure to disruption that occurs faster and in less time," he said.
Indonesia is dominated by a young population, almost 70 percent of the population is of productive age between 18 and 60 years. Therefore, life-long learning is essential for economic growth and employment. In addition, it is also necessary to ensure that there is a link and match between the workforce and market needs.