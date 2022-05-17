Indonesia Posts $7.56 Billion Trade Surplus in April 2022

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today that Indonesia's trade balance experienced a surplus of USD7.56 billion in April 2022.
Last month, Indonesia'export value reached USD27.32 billion, while the counry's import value stood at USD19.76 billion.
Head of BPS Margo Yuwono said the trade surplus in April 2022 continued the positive trend in the last two years.
According to him, Indonesia's trade balance has scored a surplus for 24 consecutive months since May 2020.
"Our surplus is quite high at USD 7.56 billion," he said in a video conference, Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
He added that the trade balance surplus in April 2022 was the highest since January this year.
Cumulatively, the trade balance experienced a surplus of USD16.89 billion from January 2022 until April 2022.