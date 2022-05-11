English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The economic productivity level in Indonesia is still low compared to other countries. (Photo: medcom.id)
The economic productivity level in Indonesia is still low compared to other countries. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Economic Productivity to Be Boosted in 2023: Bappenas

English Bappenas economic growth research and innovation
Antara • 11 May 2022 21:25
Jakarta: National Development Planning Ministry/National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) has said that the macroeconomy in 2023 will be geared toward enhancing economic productivity.
 
"A low productivity level becomes a problem commonly found in developing countries, including Indonesia," deputy for economic affairs at the ministry, Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti, said at the ‘Green Economy Indonesia Summit 2022: The Future Economy of Indonesia’ here on Wednesday.
 
The economic productivity level in Indonesia, she said, is still low compared to other countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Moreover, the level of research and innovation in the country is also below the global average, she added.
 
She quoted the Asian Productivity Organization's (APO's) Productivity 2021 Databook, which reported that Indonesia's factory productivity index tended to decline between 2010 and 2019, and ranged from 1 to 0.85, below Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, China, and India.
 
"When we look at the correlation between productivity and GDP per capita, it is positive. It means that the higher the productivity of a country is, the higher the welfare level it has," Widyasanti said.
 
Indonesia's economic climate has shown a recovery based on the aggregate indicators, but there are still "wounds" on the production side, she added.
 
To achieve this end, she stressed that the nation's task is to increase potential output so that economic growth is not short-term.
 
Furthermore, she pointed out, in the 2023 Government Work Plan, the economic growth is targeted at 5.3–5.9 percent. The optimism regarding economic growth is based on the first-quarter growth of 5.01 percent this year.
 
"This is a recovery momentum that we need to maintain from 2021's fourth quarter," she said.
 
The government is also targeting to raise the production of the processing industry along with its GDP contribution.
 
"In 2022 and 2023, we target it to reach 20 percent," she added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Maintain Awareness of Climate Change Impacts to Secure Indonesia's GDP: Minister

Maintain Awareness of Climate Change Impacts to Secure Indonesia's GDP: Minister

English
Climate Change
Surabaya to Monitor COVID-19 Trend after Eid Holiday

Surabaya to Monitor COVID-19 Trend after Eid Holiday

English
covid-19
Over 165.8 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 165.8 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kalahkan Korsel 3-2, Regu Thomas Indonesia Juara Grup A
Olahraga

Kalahkan Korsel 3-2, Regu Thomas Indonesia Juara Grup A

KKB Tembak Sopir Truk di Kabupaten Puncak Papua
Nasional

KKB Tembak Sopir Truk di Kabupaten Puncak Papua

Menteri Basuki Siap Gantikan Brian di Sheila On 7
Hiburan

Menteri Basuki Siap Gantikan Brian di Sheila On 7

Mentan Sebut Wabah PMK Baru Melanda Aceh dan Jawa Timur
Ekonomi

Mentan Sebut Wabah PMK Baru Melanda Aceh dan Jawa Timur

6 Aturan PTM 100% di Sekolah Berdasarkan SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru
Pendidikan

6 Aturan PTM 100% di Sekolah Berdasarkan SKB 4 Menteri Terbaru

Jurnalis Palestina Tewas Ditembak Israel dengan Rompi ‘Pers’ Terpakai
Internasional

Jurnalis Palestina Tewas Ditembak Israel dengan Rompi ‘Pers’ Terpakai

100 Tahun Perjalana Moto Guzzi Di Museum
Otomotif

100 Tahun Perjalana Moto Guzzi Di Museum

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC
Teknologi

Tidak Ada Lagi Game Sepak Bola FIFA Tahun Depan, Berganti EA Sports FC

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!