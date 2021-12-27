English  
In Southeast Sulawesi, the President is slated to visit steel manufacturer and inaugurate nickel smelter.
Jokowi kicks Off Bali, Southeast Sulawesi Visits

English investment president joko widodo bali province
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 27 December 2021 14:44
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Monday, kicked off a working visit to Bali province.
 
According to the Presidential Secretariat, the President and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta at around 07.00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB).
 
Also accompanying President Jokowi on the flight to Bali were Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Minister of Investment/ Head of the Indonesia Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Upon arrival at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, the Head of State headed to Sanur area in Denpasar city to commence the groundbreaking of Bali International Hospital.
 
Afterwards, he is slated to visit Bali Bangkit exhibition, an exhibition for small, and medium-sized industry, at Taman Werdhi Budaya Art Centre, Denpasar.
 
After the inspection, President Jokowi and the entourage will head to the airport to carry on the working visit to Southeast Sulawesi province.
 
(WAH)
