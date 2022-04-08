English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Consumer optimism remained intact in March 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)
Consumer optimism remained intact in March 2022. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Consumers Remained Upbeat in March 2022: BI

English Bank Indonesia economic growth inflation consumer confidence
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 April 2022 12:03
Jakarta: The latest Consumer Survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI) shows consumers remained upbeat in March 2022, with the Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) staying in optimistic territory (>100) at a level of 111.0.
 
On a quarterly basis, the CCI remains solid at 114.6 in the first quarter of 2022 despite retreating slightly from 116.7 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
 
"Consumer optimism remained intact in March 2022 on the back of strong expectations of future economic conditions related to income, job availability and business activity," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Meanwhile, consumer perception of current economic conditions was not in line with expectation, specifically related to current job availability and conditions for the purchase of durable goods," he added.
 
Indonesia’s economy is expected to grow by 5.0% in 2022 and 5.2% in 2023 as domestic demand continues to recover, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) released on Wednesday.
 
The Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022 says Indonesia’s consumer spending and manufacturing activity have been consistently rising due to the pickup in incomes, jobs, and confidence. Investment is benefiting from expanding demand, improvements in the investment and business climate, and a recovery in credit.
 
Inflation, which averaged 1.6% last year, is forecast to rise to 3.6% in 2022, due to faster economic growth and higher commodity prices, but it will still be within the central bank’s target range. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 84

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 84

English
covid-19
WHO Records over 100 Attacks on Healthcare in Ukraine

WHO Records over 100 Attacks on Healthcare in Ukraine

English
ukraine
Afghanistan's Private Sector Hit Hard by Political Crisis: World Bank

Afghanistan's Private Sector Hit Hard by Political Crisis: World Bank

English
afghanistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
6 Pati Polri Ditempatkan di BSSN hingga Kementerian ATR/BPN
Nasional

6 Pati Polri Ditempatkan di BSSN hingga Kementerian ATR/BPN

Usai Juara di Argentina, Tim Aprilia Fokus di MotoGP Amerika
Olahraga

Usai Juara di Argentina, Tim Aprilia Fokus di MotoGP Amerika

Harga Bensin Naik, Ini Cara Mengirit BBM Mobil
Otomotif

Harga Bensin Naik, Ini Cara Mengirit BBM Mobil

Pemerintah Anggarkan Rp6,95 Triliun untuk BLT Minyak Goreng
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Anggarkan Rp6,95 Triliun untuk BLT Minyak Goreng

Siap-siap, 8 Instansi Buka Pendaftaran Sekolah Kedinasan Besok
Pendidikan

Siap-siap, 8 Instansi Buka Pendaftaran Sekolah Kedinasan Besok

Boy William Kaget Lihat Wajah Lucinta Luna Usai Operasi Plastik: Mirip Ondel-Ondel
Hiburan

Boy William Kaget Lihat Wajah Lucinta Luna Usai Operasi Plastik: Mirip Ondel-Ondel

Menteri Pertahanan AS: Putin Menyerah untuk Menguasai Kiev
Internasional

Menteri Pertahanan AS: Putin Menyerah untuk Menguasai Kiev

Spesifikasi dan Harga Xiaomi 12 Series Resmi di Indonesia, Bawa Desain Mewah Performa Tinggi
Teknologi

Spesifikasi dan Harga Xiaomi 12 Series Resmi di Indonesia, Bawa Desain Mewah Performa Tinggi

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah
Properti

BP Tapera Salurkan Dana FLPP Rp5,08 Triliun untuk 45.777 Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!