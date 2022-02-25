English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The funds will promote green financing of environmentally friendly projects. (Photo: MI)
The funds will promote green financing of environmentally friendly projects. (Photo: MI)

BI Supports Asian Green Bond Fund

English Bank Indonesia investment environment asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 25 February 2022 15:34
Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) is committed to supporting the Asian Green Bond Fund, launched by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), as an International Organization of the Central Bank. 
 
The Asian Green Bond Fund is one of the initiative by the Asian Consultative Council (ACC) BIS, to support green projects in the Asia and Pacific region.
 
"Governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, as the Chair of the ACC-BIS, stated that the Asian Green Bond Fund Initiative shows the strong commitment of central banks in the Asia-Pacific region to promote green financial instrument, in line with Indonesia’s Presidency G20 Finance Track priority agendas in 2022," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Friday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Echoing Perry’s statement, Peter Zoellner, Head of the BIS Banking Department, said, the Asian Green Bond Fund initiative demonstrates BIS’s steadfast commitment for global central banks in their efforts to support environmentally friendly investments," he added.
 
The Asian Green Bond Funds expands the opportunities for central bank, both in Asia and beyond, to invest in bonds with investment-grade criteria that comply with strict international green standards. 
 
The funds will promote green financing of environmentally friendly projects such as renewable energies and energy efficiency in the Asia and Pacific region. 
 
The Asian Green Bond Fund provides additional alternatives of green financial instruments.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

Govt Urged to Guarantee Safety of Indonesians in Ukraine

English
indonesian government
West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

West Pasaman Earthquake Also Felt in Peninsular Malaysia

English
earthquake
Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

Micronesia Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Russia

English
russia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld
Olahraga

Leverkusen Permak Bielefeld

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina
Internasional

Jika Situasi Aman, Pemerintah Segera Evakuasi WNI di Ukraina

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Nasional Tercatat Naik 46.643 Hari Ini

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan
Ekonomi

Konflik Ukraina Memburuk, Qatar: Eksportir Utama Gas Siap Amankan Pasokan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya
Pendidikan

SMMPTN-Barat 2022 Diluncurkan, Cek Syarat dan Daftar PTN Pilihannya

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!
Otomotif

Memaksimalkan Mesin Turbo Mobil, Ini Triknya!

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I
Teknologi

Kominfo Salurkan 3,2 Juta Set Top Box pada ASO Tahap I

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola
Hiburan

Iwan Fals: Daripada Perang Lebih Baik Tanding Sepak Bola

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah
Properti

4 Tips Memilih Asuransi Rumah

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!