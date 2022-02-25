BI Supports Asian Green Bond Fund

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) is committed to supporting the Asian Green Bond Fund, launched by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), as an International Organization of the Central Bank.
The Asian Green Bond Fund is one of the initiative by the Asian Consultative Council (ACC) BIS, to support green projects in the Asia and Pacific region.
"Governor of Bank Indonesia, Perry Warjiyo, as the Chair of the ACC-BIS, stated that the Asian Green Bond Fund Initiative shows the strong commitment of central banks in the Asia-Pacific region to promote green financial instrument, in line with Indonesia’s Presidency G20 Finance Track priority agendas in 2022," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a press release on Friday.
"Echoing Perry’s statement, Peter Zoellner, Head of the BIS Banking Department, said, the Asian Green Bond Fund initiative demonstrates BIS’s steadfast commitment for global central banks in their efforts to support environmentally friendly investments," he added.
The Asian Green Bond Funds expands the opportunities for central bank, both in Asia and beyond, to invest in bonds with investment-grade criteria that comply with strict international green standards.
The funds will promote green financing of environmentally friendly projects such as renewable energies and energy efficiency in the Asia and Pacific region.
The Asian Green Bond Fund provides additional alternatives of green financial instruments.