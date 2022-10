Indonesia Posts $4.99 Billion Trade Surplus in September 2022

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Imports

(WAH)

Jakarta: Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus of US$4.99 billion in September 2022, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS ).The value of Indonesia’s exports in September 2022 reached US$24.80 billion, decreased 10.99 percent compared to exports in August 2022 but increased 20.28 percent compared to September 2021.Non-oil and gas exports in September 2022 reached US$23.48 billion, decreased 10.31 percent compared to non-oil and gas exports in August 2022 but increased 19.26 percent compared to September 2021.Cumulatively, Indonesia’s exports from January to September 2022 reached US$219.35 billion, increased 33.49 percent over the same period in 2021."Likewise, non-oil and gas exports reached US$207.19 billion or increased 33.21 percent," the BPS said in a media release on Monday.Imports of Indonesia in September 2022 were worth US$19.81 billion, decreased by 10.58 percent compared with August 2022, yet rose by 22.01 percent compared with September 2021.Imports of oil and gas in September 2022 were worth US$3.43 billion, fell by 7.44 percent compared with August 2022, yet increased by 83.53 percent compared with September 2021.Imports of non-oil and gas in September 2022 were worth US$16.38 billion, decreased by 11.21 percent compared with August 2022, yet grew by 14.02 percent compared with September 2021.