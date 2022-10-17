Indonesia Posts $4.99 Billion Trade Surplus in September 2022

The value of Indonesia’s exports in September 2022 reached US$24.80 billion, decreased 10.99 percent compared to exports in August 2022 but increased 20.28 percent compared to September 2021.
Non-oil and gas exports in September 2022 reached US$23.48 billion, decreased 10.31 percent compared to non-oil and gas exports in August 2022 but increased 19.26 percent compared to September 2021.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Cumulatively, Indonesia’s exports from January to September 2022 reached US$219.35 billion, increased 33.49 percent over the same period in 2021.
"Likewise, non-oil and gas exports reached US$207.19 billion or increased 33.21 percent," the BPS said in a media release on Monday.
ImportsImports of Indonesia in September 2022 were worth US$19.81 billion, decreased by 10.58 percent compared with August 2022, yet rose by 22.01 percent compared with September 2021.
Imports of oil and gas in September 2022 were worth US$3.43 billion, fell by 7.44 percent compared with August 2022, yet increased by 83.53 percent compared with September 2021.
Imports of non-oil and gas in September 2022 were worth US$16.38 billion, decreased by 11.21 percent compared with August 2022, yet grew by 14.02 percent compared with September 2021.