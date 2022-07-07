English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
Government Subsidies Help in Maintaining Fuel Prices: President Jokowi

Antara • 07 July 2022 19:17
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stated that the current price of Pertalite, the RON 90 fuel sold by state-owned energy company Pertamina, can be maintained by a subsidy from the national budget.
 
"Our country is still able to not increase the price of Pertalite. We hope that our national budget is still able to provide subsidies (for Pertalite). If (our state budget) can no longer (provide subsidy), then what can we do," the president stated in his remarks during the 29th National Family Day commemoration in Medan, North Sumatra, as observed by online means here, Thursday.
 
The head of state drew attention to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict as being causal to the occurrence of food, energy, and gas crises affecting various countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The global oil price is currently at US$110-120 per barrel, having doubled from US$60 per barrel during the pre-COVID-19 pandemic time, the president remarked.
 
He pointed out that as compared to Indonesia, fuel prices in Germany and Singapore had reached Rp31 thousand (US$2.07) per liter, while in Thailand, the price had touched Rp20 thousand (US$1.34) per liter.
 
"What makes (our fuel price) remain at Rp7,650 (US$0.51) per litre? (It is because the fuel is) subsidized by the state budget," Jokowi stated.
 
Although some residents are bound to oppose the government's decision to hike the fuel price, Jokowi appealed to them to also understand that Indonesia still needs to import some 1.5 million barrels of fuel, or around half of the national fuel demand, from overseas.
 
"What this means? If the global (fuel) price increases, we need to pay more. I hope everyone will understand this issue," the president remarked.
 
Earlier, Pertamina had necessitated the use of the MyPertamina application for purchasing subsidized Pertalite and Solar diesel type fuel oil in order to ensure accurate subsidy distribution.
 
The company has introduced this innovation for the Pertalite and Solar diesel distribution trial for authorized users registered on the MyPertamina system from July 1, Pertamina Patra Niaga president director Alfian Nasution stated.
 
People seeking to buy subsidized Pertalite and Solar diesel will need to register on the company's website and then wait for their vehicle and identity to be confirmed.
 
(WAH)
