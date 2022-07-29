Positive Money Supply Growth Recorded in June: BI

Jakarta: Broad money (M2), as a measure of liquidity in the economy, maintained positive growth in June 2022, according to Bank Indonesia (BI).
Totalling Rp7,888.6 trillion, strong M2 growth was recorded at 10.6% (yoy) in the reporting period, despite moderating from 12.1% (yoy) in May 2022.
M2 growth in the reporting period was mainly contributed by narrow money (M1) at 16.6% (yoy) and quasi-money at 3.3% (yoy).
M2 growth was primarily affected by the acceleration of disbursed loans and fiscal operations.
"Loans disbursed by the banking industry expanded 10.3% (yoy) in June 2022, improving from 8.7% (yoy) one month earlier, while net claims on central government contracted 14.0% (yoy) in June 2022 after expanding 3.9% (yoy) in May 2022," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Friday.
On the other hand, Net Foreign Assets (NFA) experienced a shallower 1.7% (yoy) contraction in June 2022 compared with 2.9% (yoy) contraction in May 2022.