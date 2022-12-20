English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Semantok Dam Expected to Boost Welfare of Farmers in Nganjuk

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 20 December 2022 15:09
Nganjuk: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Semantok Dam in Nganjuk Regency, East Java on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. 
 
President Jokowi hopes that this water infrastructure will be able to boost the agricultural sector and increase the welfare of farmers in the region.
 
"This is what we hope for. If you normally only harvest once a year, now you can harvest twice. Those who usually harvest twice a year, now they can harvest three times," said President Jokowi.
 
According to President Jokowi, the dam is capable of irrigating 1,900 hectares of rice fields in Nganjuk and its surrounding regions.
 
"This is our hope. Hopefully this dam will benefit farmers in Nganjuk in particular, and East Java in general," said President Jokowi.
 
The Head of State emphasized that irrigation infrastructures such as dams are the key to realizing a better economy.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We know that water is the key, both for agriculture and other things, such as electricity, tourism and others, everything. This dam costs Rp. 2.5 trillion, not a small amount of money, but we really need it," said President Jokowi.
 
Since taking office in 2014, dam construction has immediately become Jokowi's top priority. To date, 30 dams have been completed and inaugurated. By 2024, it is targeted that 61 dams will be operational.
 
"Since 2015, we have started building dams and reservoirs and to this day,  Semantok Dam is the 30th," said the Head of State.
 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Banks must be more mindful and supportive of micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia's Banking Industry Must Be More Supportive of MSME Development: Jokowi

44 Million Indonesians Expected to Travel during Christmas, New Year Holidays

TNI's Humane Approach Welcomed Yet Stay Firm in Papua: President Jokowi

BACA JUGA
Police to Secure 137 Churches in Central Jakarta

Police to Secure 137 Churches in Central Jakarta

English
jakarta
KPK's Sting Operations Could Be Counterproductive: Minister

KPK's Sting Operations Could Be Counterproductive: Minister

English
corruption
TNI Commander to Continue Territorial Operations in Papua

TNI Commander to Continue Territorial Operations in Papua

English
defense
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
John Mayer Ucapkan Terima Kasih untuk Penggemar di Indonesia
Hiburan

John Mayer Ucapkan Terima Kasih untuk Penggemar di Indonesia

Unik, SMK Ini Bangun Bengkel Resmi Motor Di Sekolah
Otomotif

Unik, SMK Ini Bangun Bengkel Resmi Motor Di Sekolah

Menkeu: Dana Asing Keluar Rp132,69 Triliun dari SBN hingga 15 Desember
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Dana Asing Keluar Rp132,69 Triliun dari SBN hingga 15 Desember

Resmikan Bendungan Semantok, Presiden: Diharapkan Mampu Mendorong Pertanian
Nasional

Resmikan Bendungan Semantok, Presiden: Diharapkan Mampu Mendorong Pertanian

Tiga Kata dari Mbappe Usai Prancis Kalah dari Argentina di Final
Olahraga

Tiga Kata dari Mbappe Usai Prancis Kalah dari Argentina di Final

UMNO Diminta Berhenti Bantu Korban Banjir di Kelantan, Apa Alasannya?
Internasional

UMNO Diminta Berhenti Bantu Korban Banjir di Kelantan, Apa Alasannya?

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik
Pendidikan

Kebijakan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2022, Pengamat: Banyak Buang Hal-Hal Baik

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!
Teknologi

Gamer Siapkan Isi Dompet Kamu, Steam Winter Sale 2022 Segera Dimulai!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!