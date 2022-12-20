Semantok Dam Expected to Boost Welfare of Farmers in Nganjuk

President Jokowi hopes that this water infrastructure will be able to boost the agricultural sector and increase the welfare of farmers in the region.
"This is what we hope for. If you normally only harvest once a year, now you can harvest twice. Those who usually harvest twice a year, now they can harvest three times," said President Jokowi.
According to President Jokowi, the dam is capable of irrigating 1,900 hectares of rice fields in Nganjuk and its surrounding regions.
"This is our hope. Hopefully this dam will benefit farmers in Nganjuk in particular, and East Java in general," said President Jokowi.
The Head of State emphasized that irrigation infrastructures such as dams are the key to realizing a better economy.
"We know that water is the key, both for agriculture and other things, such as electricity, tourism and others, everything. This dam costs Rp. 2.5 trillion, not a small amount of money, but we really need it," said President Jokowi.
Since taking office in 2014, dam construction has immediately become Jokowi's top priority. To date, 30 dams have been completed and inaugurated. By 2024, it is targeted that 61 dams will be operational.
"Since 2015, we have started building dams and reservoirs and to this day, Semantok Dam is the 30th," said the Head of State.