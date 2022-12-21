Indonesia Explores Cooperation in Transportation Sector with UAE, Qatar

In the UAE, the Minister of Transportation met with the CEO of Dubai Ports World (DP World) Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.
DP World is a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, UAE which specialises in cargo logistics operations, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones.
"The offered projects use creative funding schemes through cooperation between the government and private sector," said the Minister of Transportation in a written statement on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Currently DP World and the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) are exploring participation in the development and operation of Belawan Port, North Sumatra and the construction of an international container and logistics industrial area in Gresik, East Java.
"Indonesia is trying to increase logistics competitiveness through port development. If DP World wants to work together, I'm sure we will have more efficient and competitive ports," said Budi.
Meanwhile, in Doha, Qatar, the Minister of Transportation met with Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker and Qatar Investment Authority CEO Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud.
The Minister of Transportation offered Qatar Airways a number of collaborations in the aviation sector. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the aviation sector has been established since 2017. The minister hopes Qatar Airways could increase its frequency of flights to Indonesia and also add flight destinations.
