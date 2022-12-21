English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
DP World is a multinational logistics company based in Dubai. (Photo: MI)
DP World is a multinational logistics company based in Dubai. (Photo: MI)

Indonesia Explores Cooperation in Transportation Sector with UAE, Qatar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Insi Nantika Jelita • 21 December 2022 14:01
Jakarta: Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar to explore cooperation in transportation sector.
 
In the UAE, the Minister of Transportation met with the CEO of Dubai Ports World (DP World) Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. 
 
DP World is a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, UAE which specialises in cargo logistics operations, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones.
 
"The offered projects use creative funding schemes through cooperation between the government and private sector," said the Minister of Transportation in a written statement on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
 
Currently DP World and the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) are exploring participation in the development and operation of Belawan Port, North Sumatra and the construction of an international container and logistics industrial area in Gresik, East Java.
 
"Indonesia is trying to increase logistics competitiveness through port development. If DP World wants to work together, I'm sure we will have more efficient and competitive ports," said Budi.
 
Meanwhile, in Doha, Qatar, the Minister of Transportation met with Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker and Qatar Investment Authority CEO Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud.
 
The Minister of Transportation offered Qatar Airways a number of collaborations in the aviation sector. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the aviation sector has been established since 2017. The minister hopes Qatar Airways could increase its frequency of flights to Indonesia and also add flight destinations.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
52,636 locations will be covered by Operation Lilin. (Photo: medcom.id)

44 Million Indonesians Expected to Travel during Christmas, New Year Holidays

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Project Temporarily Stopped

Indonesia to Not Restrict People's Mobility amid Year-End Holidays

BACA JUGA
ADB Committed to Supporting Wind Energy in Vietnam

ADB Committed to Supporting Wind Energy in Vietnam

English
vietnam
Bauxite Export Ban Expected to Boost Foreign Exchange Earnings: Jokowi

Bauxite Export Ban Expected to Boost Foreign Exchange Earnings: Jokowi

English
indonesian government
Indonesia to Ban Bauxite Ore Exports Starting June 2023: President Jokowi

Indonesia to Ban Bauxite Ore Exports Starting June 2023: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ahli: Kuat Ma'ruf <i>Lemot</i> dan Tak Mudah Menerima Sugesti
Nasional

Ahli: Kuat Ma'ruf Lemot dan Tak Mudah Menerima Sugesti

Masih Izinkan Investasi Asing, Jokowi Tegaskan RI Bukan Negara Tertutup
Ekonomi

Masih Izinkan Investasi Asing, Jokowi Tegaskan RI Bukan Negara Tertutup

Kedubes Tiongkok Klarifikasi Korban Kecelakaan Proyek Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung
Internasional

Kedubes Tiongkok Klarifikasi Korban Kecelakaan Proyek Kereta Cepat Jakarta-Bandung

Hyundai Sulap Bus menjadi Kantor Pintar Berjalan
Otomotif

Hyundai Sulap Bus menjadi Kantor Pintar Berjalan

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!
Teknologi

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!

Suku di Indonesia jadi Inspirasi Film Avatar: The Way of Water
Hiburan

Suku di Indonesia jadi Inspirasi Film Avatar: The Way of Water

Gol Ketiga Argentina di Final Disebut tidak Sah
Olahraga

Gol Ketiga Argentina di Final Disebut tidak Sah

Medcom.id Terima Penghargaan 'Apresiasi Talenta Berprestasi dan Mitra Kemendikbudristek'
Pendidikan

Medcom.id Terima Penghargaan 'Apresiasi Talenta Berprestasi dan Mitra Kemendikbudristek'

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!