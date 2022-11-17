English  
This figure is forecast to continue to increase. (Photo: MoFA)
This figure is forecast to continue to increase. (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia Bags Investment Commitments Worth $8 Billion from G20 Summit

Antara • 17 November 2022 16:53
Jakarta: Investment Minister and Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Head, Bahlil Lahadalia, stated that Indonesia had managed to bag around US$8 billion, or equivalent to Rp125 trillion, in investment commitments from this year's G20 Summit.
 
However, this figure is forecast to continue to increase, as several agreements had yet to be officially signed, he added.
 
"The investment commitments that have been signed are worth around US$7 to 8 billion, but there are around US$10 billion that had been agreed but not signed yet. I do not want to announce it yet," Lahadalia noted in a statement received here, Thursday.




The minister said investment commitments that Indonesia received came from several countries, such as South Korea, China, and several European countries.
 
"The details will be furnished later when we sign the Head of Agreement (HOA)," he noted.
 
Earlier, during the series of the G20 Summit in Bali, Lahadalia had conducted bilateral meetings with several countries as well as companies in various sectors. Lahadalia said he had held meetings with nine to 10 investors on a daily basis.
 
The G20 Summit has resulted in the Bali Leaders Declaration as well as a series of action plans with concrete objectives.
 
The summit also issued the G20 Action for Strong and Inclusive Recovery document that contained a list of projects and concrete deliverables from various discussions and negotiations conducted during Indonesia's Presidency in G20.
 
Moreover, G20 this year produced several concrete results, such as the formation of a Pandemic Fund that raised US$1.5 billion and the formation and operationalization of a resilient and sustainability trust under the IMF, totaling US$81.6 billion, to help countries facing crises.
 
Moreover, the summit generated the energy transition mechanism, especially for Indonesia, to obtain a commitment from the just energy transition investment program. 

 
(WAH)

