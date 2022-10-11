Indonesians Must Remain Optimistic amid Global Uncertainties: Jokowi

Indonesia, according to President Jokowi, is capable to survive the looming global economic crisis.
In the second quarter of 2022, national economic growth was able to reach 5.44 percent.
Moreover, the country's annual inflation rate was still under control at 5.9 percent.
"This means that our economic situation is still under control," said President Jokowi in Jakarta, Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
These various good indicators, Jokowi continued, were achieved because all stakeholders could work well together.
For example, Bank Indonesia (BI), the central bank of the country, could synergize with the Ministry of Finance which manages the state budget.
"BI and the Ministry of Finance go hand in hand, harmoniously, without overlapping actions," he said.
In addition, the current stable economy is also happening because the government is able to solve the problem of inflation.
"We don't just raise interest rates, but we tackle the root cause of the problem, namely the increase in prices of goods and services," Jokowi explained.
He has gathered all regional heads in the country to control the prices of basic goods, especially food.
When there is a slight increase in prices, the local government must immediately use various means to control the rising prices.
Even though the situation in the country is still better than other countries, the President still advised all ministers and regional heads to continue to be careful and vigilant.
In the current situation, no country is guaranteed to be free from economic problems.
"With the current situation, any country can be thrown off course very easily. This can happen if we are not careful and vigilant," Jokowi continued.