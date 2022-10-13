English  
ADB and AFD agreed to a joint cofinancing target of $3 billion for 2023-2025. (Photo: medcom.id)

ADB, AFD Sign New Partnership Framework Agreement

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 October 2022 11:56
Washington: Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa and Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) Chief Executive Remy Rioux today signed a new Partnership Framework Agreement (PFA) to guide development collaboration in Asia and the Pacific from 2022 to 2028.  
 
ADB and AFD agreed to a joint cofinancing target of $3 billion for 2023-2025. 
 
Activities will focus on climate change, natural resource management and biodiversity, blue economy, and social imbalances and inequalities across Asia and the Pacific

"This new agreement is a testament to our enduring partnership, which continues to strengthen as we address the challenges faced by ADB’s members in Asia and the Pacific," said Asakawa in a media release on Thursday. 
 
"I also appreciate that our AFD partners share ADB’s commitment to support the region on its path to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," Asakawa added.
 
Since 2016, AFD has provided $2.3 billion in cofinancing for 26 ADB projects worth $5.2 billion, for a total of $7.5 billion in financing.
 
The new PFA will deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest supporting sustainable and inclusive growth to reduce poverty in Asia and the Pacific. 
 
The partnership encompasses cofinancing operations, technical assistance, knowledge sharing and joint communication, knowledge production, research, and staff exchange. 
 
ADB and AFD have been engaged in collaborative activities since 1997, when they cofinanced their first project.
 
France is among ADB’s biggest bilateral cofinancing partners. 
 
AFD is France’s development finance institution and has worked for 70 years to alleviate poverty and support economic growth in both developing and emerging countries. 
 
(WAH)

