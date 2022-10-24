It grew by 1.9 percent on a quarter-to-quarter (qtq) basis (qtq) or 42.1 percent on a year-on-year (yoy) basis.
"God willing, our target of Rp. 1,200 trillion (by the end of 2022) can be achieved," said Indonesian Investment Minister/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia in an online press conference here on Monday, October 24, 2022.
According to the minister, the investment realization absorbed 325,575 workers in the third quarter of this year.
In the midst of rising global uncertainties, Indonesia's investment realization in the third quarter of 2022 was dominated by the realization of foreign director investment (FDI) with a value of Rp168.9 trillion or 54.9 percent of the total investment realization.
The FDI realization increased by 63.6 percent (yoy) or grew 3.5 percent (qtq).