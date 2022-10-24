English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: BKPM)

Indonesia's Investment Realization Reaches Rp307.8 Trillion in Q3 2022

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Insi Nantika Jelita • 24 October 2022 15:16
Jakarta: The investment realization in Indonesia in the third quarter of 2022 reached Rp307.8 trillion, The Indonesian Investment Ministry/Investment Coordination Agency (BKPM) said.
 
It grew by 1.9 percent on a quarter-to-quarter (qtq) basis (qtq) or 42.1 percent on a year-on-year (yoy) basis.
 
"God willing, our target of Rp. 1,200 trillion (by the end of 2022) can be achieved," said Indonesian Investment Minister/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia in an online press conference here on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to the minister, the investment realization absorbed 325,575 workers in the third quarter of this year.
 
In the midst of rising global uncertainties, Indonesia's investment realization in the third quarter of 2022 was dominated by the realization of foreign director investment (FDI) with a value of Rp168.9 trillion or 54.9 percent of the total investment realization. 
 
The FDI realization increased by 63.6 percent (yoy) or grew 3.5 percent (qtq).
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This transaction value is expected to further increase since the online TEI proceeds until December 19. (Photo: medcom.id)

37th Trade Expo Indonesia Records Transactions of $2.94 Billion

48 Sudanese Buyers, Business People Attend Trade Expo Indonesia 2022

Australia, Japan Leaders to Meet in Perth

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Devises Strategies to Reduce Use of Fossil-Based Energy

Indonesia Devises Strategies to Reduce Use of Fossil-Based Energy

English
energy
245 Acute Kidney Injury Cases Detected in 26 Indonesian Provinces: Health Minister

245 Acute Kidney Injury Cases Detected in 26 Indonesian Provinces: Health Minister

English
health
Indonesia Signs MoU to Support Establishment of Food, Drug Authority in Palestine

Indonesia Signs MoU to Support Establishment of Food, Drug Authority in Palestine

English
palestine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pabrik Triplek di Jalan Soekarno-Hatta Bandung Terbakar Hebat
Nasional

Pabrik Triplek di Jalan Soekarno-Hatta Bandung Terbakar Hebat

Rishi Sunak, Tokoh Non-Kulit Putih Pertama yang Menjadi PM Inggris
Internasional

Rishi Sunak, Tokoh Non-Kulit Putih Pertama yang Menjadi PM Inggris

Masih Bingung Perbedaan ANBK AKM dengan SNBT? Begini Penjelasannya
Pendidikan

Masih Bingung Perbedaan ANBK AKM dengan SNBT? Begini Penjelasannya

Luhut Tak Ingin Mengekor Kesalahan Negara Maju soal Krisis Iklim
Ekonomi

Luhut Tak Ingin Mengekor Kesalahan Negara Maju soal Krisis Iklim

4 Pemain Prancis yang Bisa Gantikan Raphael Varane di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

4 Pemain Prancis yang Bisa Gantikan Raphael Varane di Piala Dunia 2022

Terungkap Penyebab Kematian Bintang Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane
Hiburan

Terungkap Penyebab Kematian Bintang Harry Potter, Robbie Coltrane

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Menjadi Modis Berkat Gucci
Otomotif

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Menjadi Modis Berkat Gucci

RRQ Kazu Ukir Sejarah Baru FFIM 2022 Fall
Teknologi

RRQ Kazu Ukir Sejarah Baru FFIM 2022 Fall

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!