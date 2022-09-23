English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi with Burundi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, Albert Shingiro. Photo: MoFa Indonesia
Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi with Burundi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, Albert Shingiro. Photo: MoFa Indonesia

Indonesia Paying Attention to Opening up Africa Investment Opportunities

Marcheilla Ariesta • 23 September 2022 19:15
New York: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi revealed that Indonesia is paying attention to Africa for opening up investment opportunities. Therefore, she invited entrepreneurs from Burundi to attend Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2022.
 
"Indonesia continues to pay attention to Africa to expand investment and trade opportunities," Retno said during a bilateral meeting with Burundi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, Albert Shingiro in New York.
 
During the meeting, the two foreign ministers also signed the Diplomatic and Service Visa Free Agreement between Indonesia and Burundi. He hopes this can further enhance the interaction between officials of the two countries.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, Burundi's Foreign Minister hoped the agreement could pave the way for other bilateral agreements. "Especially the investment protection agreement and the double taxation avoidance agreement, to encourage increased investment between the two countries," said the statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
Responding to the invitation of Foreign Minister Retno, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burundi also invited Indonesian investors to invest in Burundi. Especially in the mineral mining sector.
 
It is hoped that the participation of the two businesses in expanding investment in each country can improve trade and economic relations between the two countries affected by the pandemic.

 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Menlu Retno bertemu dengan Menlu Burundi di sela-sela Sidang Majelis Umum PBB./AFP

Peluang Besar Nih! Burundi Undang Investor Indonesia Bisnis Tambang

38 Orang Tewas dalam Kebakaran di Penjara Burundi

Jangan Asal Pilih Produk Asuransi

BACA JUGA
Three Indonesian Proposals for Helping Rohingya Refugees

Three Indonesian Proposals for Helping Rohingya Refugees

English
rohingya
Indonesia Remains Committed Assisting Palestinian Refugees Through UNRWA

Indonesia Remains Committed Assisting Palestinian Refugees Through UNRWA

English
menlu retno lp marsudi
Boeing Charged for Misleading Investors on 737 MAX, Fined $200 Million

Boeing Charged for Misleading Investors on 737 MAX, Fined $200 Million

English
Boeing 737 MAX
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
RI-Korsel Teken Bisnis Kerja Sama Senilai USD7 Juta, Salah Satunya Pembelian Keripik
Ekonomi

RI-Korsel Teken Bisnis Kerja Sama Senilai USD7 Juta, Salah Satunya Pembelian Keripik

Kemendikbudristek Beberkan Sumber Gaji 400 Orang Tim Bayangan
Pendidikan

Kemendikbudristek Beberkan Sumber Gaji 400 Orang Tim Bayangan

<i>Breaking News</i>: Hakim Mahkamah Agung Sudrajad Dimyati Ditahan
Nasional

Breaking News: Hakim Mahkamah Agung Sudrajad Dimyati Ditahan

Dikabarkan Selingkuhi Wendy Walters, Reza Arap Buka Suara
Hiburan

Dikabarkan Selingkuhi Wendy Walters, Reza Arap Buka Suara

MotoGP Motegi Bakal Jadi Panggung Honda CBR250RR White Edition
Otomotif

MotoGP Motegi Bakal Jadi Panggung Honda CBR250RR White Edition

Peta Kekuatan Kontestan Piala Dunia 2022: Grup D
Olahraga

Peta Kekuatan Kontestan Piala Dunia 2022: Grup D

Penyiar CNN Batalkan Wawancara dengan Presiden Iran Usai Diminta Gunakan Jilbab
Internasional

Penyiar CNN Batalkan Wawancara dengan Presiden Iran Usai Diminta Gunakan Jilbab

Nvidia Resmi Luncurkan RTX 4090 dan 2 Model RTX 4080
Teknologi

Nvidia Resmi Luncurkan RTX 4090 dan 2 Model RTX 4080

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!