Indonesia Paying Attention to Opening up Africa Investment Opportunities

New York: Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi revealed that Indonesia is paying attention to Africa for opening up investment opportunities. Therefore, she invited entrepreneurs from Burundi to attend Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2022.
"Indonesia continues to pay attention to Africa to expand investment and trade opportunities," Retno said during a bilateral meeting with Burundi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, Albert Shingiro in New York.
During the meeting, the two foreign ministers also signed the Diplomatic and Service Visa Free Agreement between Indonesia and Burundi. He hopes this can further enhance the interaction between officials of the two countries.
Meanwhile, Burundi's Foreign Minister hoped the agreement could pave the way for other bilateral agreements. "Especially the investment protection agreement and the double taxation avoidance agreement, to encourage increased investment between the two countries," said the statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Responding to the invitation of Foreign Minister Retno, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burundi also invited Indonesian investors to invest in Burundi. Especially in the mineral mining sector.
It is hoped that the participation of the two businesses in expanding investment in each country can improve trade and economic relations between the two countries affected by the pandemic.
"Indonesia continues to pay attention to Africa to expand investment and trade opportunities," Retno said during a bilateral meeting with Burundi's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation, Albert Shingiro in New York.
During the meeting, the two foreign ministers also signed the Diplomatic and Service Visa Free Agreement between Indonesia and Burundi. He hopes this can further enhance the interaction between officials of the two countries.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Meanwhile, Burundi's Foreign Minister hoped the agreement could pave the way for other bilateral agreements. "Especially the investment protection agreement and the double taxation avoidance agreement, to encourage increased investment between the two countries," said the statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Responding to the invitation of Foreign Minister Retno, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burundi also invited Indonesian investors to invest in Burundi. Especially in the mineral mining sector.
It is hoped that the participation of the two businesses in expanding investment in each country can improve trade and economic relations between the two countries affected by the pandemic.