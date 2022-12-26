English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal 2 to Now Serve International Flights: Minister

Antara • 26 December 2022 20:59
Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry has decided to open Terminal 2 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, for international flights during the ongoing holiday period.
 
Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said that the decision is aimed at anticipating any surge in international passengers and alleviating congestion at the airport's Terminal 3, which was earlier the only terminal serving international flights.
 
"We will re-balance Terminal 3 with Terminal 2F to be exact, hence, international flights would not depend only on Terminal 3," Sumadi informed at the Presidential Palace complex here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


With the redistribution of terminals serving international flights, Umrah flights can now also be operated from Terminal 2F, he added.
 
To accommodate Umrah travelers at the two terminals, the ministry will open new lounges where the passengers can wait for their flights with relatives who have accompanied them to the airport, he said.
 
Moreover, Sumadi affirmed that besides redistributing the allocation of flights at terminals, the ministry and airport operator Angkasa Pura II (AP II) will optimize the airport's third runway to increase its capacity and shorten take-off and waiting time.
 
"We need to optimize the third runway to improve aircraft capacity and waiting time. We also ask AP II and relevant authorities to improve ground handling, which has sometimes caused flight delays," the minister said.
 
The decision to readjust services at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport was made based on President Joko Widodo's instructions to increase flight slots to anticipate a surge in domestic and international tourists, he informed.
 
At present, domestic flight services have recovered by 71 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, Soekarno-Hatta International Airport is operating 1,040-1,050 flights daily, or equal to 90 percent of its capacity. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi (Photo: MI)

Greater Jakarta LRT Can Serve 137 Thousand Passengers Per Day: Minister

ADB Approves Flood Assistance Package to Support Recovery Efforts in Pakistan

Jakarta to See Public Transport Consolidation in 2023: SOEs Minister

BACA JUGA
Minister Outlines Indonesia's 4 Superior Marine Commodities

Minister Outlines Indonesia's 4 Superior Marine Commodities

English
maritime
Govt Ensures Fuel Oil, LPG Supplies in Indonesia Safe until New Year

Govt Ensures Fuel Oil, LPG Supplies in Indonesia Safe until New Year

English
indonesian government
Central Java Governor instructs Pelni to Rescue Tourists Trapped in Karimunjawa

Central Java Governor instructs Pelni to Rescue Tourists Trapped in Karimunjawa

English
central java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Timnas Indonesia Menang Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas ke Gawang Brunei
Olahraga

Timnas Indonesia Menang Tujuh Gol Tanpa Balas ke Gawang Brunei

Song Joong Ki Sudah Setahun Pacari Wanita Asal Inggris
Hiburan

Song Joong Ki Sudah Setahun Pacari Wanita Asal Inggris

Antisipasi Wisatawan Membeludak, Presiden Minta Slot Penerbangan Ditambah
Ekonomi

Antisipasi Wisatawan Membeludak, Presiden Minta Slot Penerbangan Ditambah

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Fulbright Dibuka 14 Januari 2023, Cek Informasi Lengkapnya di Sini
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Fulbright Dibuka 14 Januari 2023, Cek Informasi Lengkapnya di Sini

Malam Tahun Baru, 8 Panggung Digelar di Sudirman-Thamrin
Nasional

Malam Tahun Baru, 8 Panggung Digelar di Sudirman-Thamrin

Mematikan! Guyuran Salju Masif di Jepang Tewaskan 17 Orang, 90 Terluka
Internasional

Mematikan! Guyuran Salju Masif di Jepang Tewaskan 17 Orang, 90 Terluka

Mantab, Pemkot Surabaya Pakai motor Listrik Tahun Depan
Otomotif

Mantab, Pemkot Surabaya Pakai motor Listrik Tahun Depan

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!
Teknologi

Death Stranding Gratis di Epic Games, Cuma Hari Ini!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!