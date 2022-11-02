English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

Indonesia's Inflation in October 2022 Lower Than Initial Forecast: BI

Antara • 02 November 2022 12:51
Jakarta Consumer Price Index (CPI) in October 2022, which experienced month-to-month (mtm) deflation of 0.11 percent, was lower than the initial forecast and inflation of the previous month recorded at 1.17 percent, Bank Indonesia (BI) stated.
 
Executive Director of the Head of the BI Communications Department Erwin Haryono said the lower-than-expected inflation realization was in line with the impact of the fuel price adjustment on the volatile food group inflation and the inflation in the administered prices group, which was not as high as the initial forecast.
 
"Meanwhile, core inflation remains low in line with the lower propagation impact of the fuel price adjustment and the lack of strong inflationary pressure from the demand side," Haryono noted in an official statement here on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


With these developments, annual CPI inflation was recorded at 5.71 percent, or lower than the initial forecast and the previous month's CPI inflation of 5.95 percent.
 
The decline in CPI inflation was in line with the closer policy synergy between the central and regional governments, BI, and various other strategic partners through the Central and Regional Inflation Control Team (TPIP-TPID).
 
"Hence, Bank Indonesia expresses its appreciation to all policy makers, who jointly maintain price stability, so as to support the people's purchasing power and encourage economic recovery," Haryono remarked.
 
For 2022, BI views inflation as lower than the initial forecast, albeit still above the target of three percent, give or take one percent.
 
"Policy synergy between the central and regional governments and Bank Indonesia will continue to be strengthened to ensure that inflation returns to the set target soon," he affirmed.
 


 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Rising inflation is causing real wages to fall in many countries. (Photo: medcom.id)

Global Labour Market to Deteriorate Further: ILO

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 5.71% in October 2022: BPS

Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Continues to Expand in October 2022

BACA JUGA
Jokowi Says He Welcomes Prabowo's Presidency Bid

Jokowi Says He Welcomes Prabowo's Presidency Bid

English
president joko widodo
ADB Supports Development of 2 GW of Solar Power in Cambodia

ADB Supports Development of 2 GW of Solar Power in Cambodia

English
cambodia
3 World Leaders Yet to Confirm Attendance at G20 Summit: President Jokowi

3 World Leaders Yet to Confirm Attendance at G20 Summit: President Jokowi

English
g20 summit
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Banyak PHK, Kemnaker Minta Pengusaha dan Pekerja Berdialog
Ekonomi

Banyak PHK, Kemnaker Minta Pengusaha dan Pekerja Berdialog

Pendaftaran PPPK Guru Ditutup 13 November 2022, Ini Hal-Hal yang Perlu Diketahui
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran PPPK Guru Ditutup 13 November 2022, Ini Hal-Hal yang Perlu Diketahui

Dubes Azad: Iran Jadi Korban Terbesar Akibat Terorisme
Internasional

Dubes Azad: Iran Jadi Korban Terbesar Akibat Terorisme

Jokowi Blak-blakan Dukung Prabowo
Nasional

Jokowi Blak-blakan Dukung Prabowo

Hasil NBA: Triple Double Curry tak Cukup untuk Hindarkan Warriors dari Kekalahan
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Triple Double Curry tak Cukup untuk Hindarkan Warriors dari Kekalahan

Turnamen Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Infinix Bergulir, Siapkan Laga Grand Final
Teknologi

Turnamen Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Infinix Bergulir, Siapkan Laga Grand Final

Ngeri! Rapper Takeoff Tewas Ditembak saat Berpesta
Hiburan

Ngeri! Rapper Takeoff Tewas Ditembak saat Berpesta

Ingin Tingkatkan BBM Ramah Lingkungan, Shell Akuisisi EcoOils
Otomotif

Ingin Tingkatkan BBM Ramah Lingkungan, Shell Akuisisi EcoOils

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!