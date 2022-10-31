English  
Bank Indonesia headquarters (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia headquarters (Photo:MI)

Money Supply Maintained Positive Growth in September 2022: BI

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 October 2022 13:00
Jakarta: Broad money (M2), as a measure of liquidity in Indonesian economy, maintained positive growth in September 2022, according to Bank Indonesia (BI). 
 
The M2 position in September 2022 was recorded at Rp7,962.7 trillion, or growing 9.1% (yoy), after expanding 9.5% (yoy) in August 2022. 
 
The development of M2 in the reporting period was driven by narrow money growth (M1) growth of 13.5% (yoy) and quasi-money growth of 3.8% (yoy). 

"M2 growth in September 2022 was mainly affected by developments of Net Foreign Assets (NFA), fiscal operations as well as disbursed loans," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Monday.
 
Net foreign assets experienced a 5.3% (yoy) contraction, after contracting 4.0% (yoy) in August 2022. 
 
Meanwhile, net claims on central government contracted 32.5% (yoy), after contracting 22.4% (yoy) the month earlier.
 
On the other hand, loans in September 2022 grew 10.8% (yoy), after growing 10.3% (yoy) the month earlier. 
 
(WAH)

