Money Supply Maintained Positive Growth in September 2022: BI

The M2 position in September 2022 was recorded at Rp7,962.7 trillion, or growing 9.1% (yoy), after expanding 9.5% (yoy) in August 2022.
The development of M2 in the reporting period was driven by narrow money growth (M1) growth of 13.5% (yoy) and quasi-money growth of 3.8% (yoy).
"M2 growth in September 2022 was mainly affected by developments of Net Foreign Assets (NFA), fiscal operations as well as disbursed loans," BI Communication Department Head Erwin Haryono said in a media release on Monday.
Net foreign assets experienced a 5.3% (yoy) contraction, after contracting 4.0% (yoy) in August 2022.
Meanwhile, net claims on central government contracted 32.5% (yoy), after contracting 22.4% (yoy) the month earlier.
On the other hand, loans in September 2022 grew 10.8% (yoy), after growing 10.3% (yoy) the month earlier.