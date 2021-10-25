English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The government will continue to drive the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia.
The government will continue to drive the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia.

Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

English investment automotive electric vehicle
Antara • 25 October 2021 18:56
Jakarta: Indonesia will apply a fair playing stance in supporting the automotive industry, specifically concerning the development of electric vehicles and their ecosystem, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia stated.
 
During the Unveiling of Battery-Based Electric Vehicle Ecosystem for Indonesia event as seen on the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment's YouTube channel here on Monday, he noted that all automotive industry players that invest in Indonesia will be supported.
 
This is applicable as long as the investment benefits all parties, including the state and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Lahadalia, concurrently head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The government will continue to drive the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia, he affirmed. Currently, several investors had and will make an investment, such as Hyundai, LG, and CATL.
 
The minister made this statement in connection with Hon Hai Precision Industry's (Foxconn's) plan to invest in Indonesia's electric battery and electric vehicle industry.
 
The company plans to build the electric battery and electric vehicle industry across Indonesia and develop two- and four-wheeled electric vehicles.
 
The plan was conveyed at a meeting with Lahadalia in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday.
 
For two-wheeled electric scooters, the company will collaborate, with Gogoro with experience in developing electric scooters and is a pioneer in the development of battery-swapping refueling platform for two-wheeled scooters.
 
Meanwhile, the Indonesian government is planning to increase the production of battery-based electric cars (BEV) to 600 thousand units and electric motorcycles to 2.45 million units by 2030.
 
"Electric vehicle production is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by some 2.7 million tons from electric cars and 1.1 million tons from electric motorbikes," Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita noted at an online discussion here on Friday.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Palm Oil Industry

Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Bolster Cooperation in Palm Oil Industry

English
palm oil
Counselor Chollet's Visit Reinforces Indonesia-US Strategic Partnership

Counselor Chollet's Visit Reinforces Indonesia-US Strategic Partnership

English
united states
Over 68 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 68 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
25 Oktober, 68,2 Orang Terima Vaksin Dosis Lengkap
Nasional

25 Oktober, 68,2 Orang Terima Vaksin Dosis Lengkap

Kementerian BUMN Ogah Beri Suntikan PMN ke Garuda Indonesia
Ekonomi

Kementerian BUMN Ogah Beri Suntikan PMN ke Garuda Indonesia

Lawan Kejahatan di Komunitas Arab, Israel Gelontorkan Dana USD10 Miliar
Internasional

Lawan Kejahatan di Komunitas Arab, Israel Gelontorkan Dana USD10 Miliar

KOI Bertemu WADA Guna Bebaskan Sanksi LADI
Olahraga

KOI Bertemu WADA Guna Bebaskan Sanksi LADI

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Bisa Diajak Offroad Ringan
Otomotif

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Bisa Diajak Offroad Ringan

Ed Sheeran Positif Covid-19 Jelang Rilis Album Terbaru
Hiburan

Ed Sheeran Positif Covid-19 Jelang Rilis Album Terbaru

PTKIN Diminta Lakukan Transformasi Institusi, Digital, dan Internasionalisasi
Pendidikan

PTKIN Diminta Lakukan Transformasi Institusi, Digital, dan Internasionalisasi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia
Teknologi

Kisruh FIFA dan EA, FIFA 22 Malah Jadi Game Olahraga Terpopuler di Dunia

<i>Apik, Rek!</i> Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya
Properti

Apik, Rek! Ini 5 Gedung Tertinggi di Kota Surabaya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!