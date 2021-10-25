Indonesia to Apply Fair Play for Automotive Industry: Investment Minister

Jakarta: Indonesia will apply a fair playing stance in supporting the automotive industry, specifically concerning the development of electric vehicles and their ecosystem, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia stated.
During the Unveiling of Battery-Based Electric Vehicle Ecosystem for Indonesia event as seen on the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment's YouTube channel here on Monday, he noted that all automotive industry players that invest in Indonesia will be supported.
This is applicable as long as the investment benefits all parties, including the state and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Lahadalia, concurrently head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), noted.
The government will continue to drive the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia, he affirmed. Currently, several investors had and will make an investment, such as Hyundai, LG, and CATL.
The minister made this statement in connection with Hon Hai Precision Industry's (Foxconn's) plan to invest in Indonesia's electric battery and electric vehicle industry.
The company plans to build the electric battery and electric vehicle industry across Indonesia and develop two- and four-wheeled electric vehicles.
The plan was conveyed at a meeting with Lahadalia in Taipei, Taiwan, on Friday.
For two-wheeled electric scooters, the company will collaborate, with Gogoro with experience in developing electric scooters and is a pioneer in the development of battery-swapping refueling platform for two-wheeled scooters.
Meanwhile, the Indonesian government is planning to increase the production of battery-based electric cars (BEV) to 600 thousand units and electric motorcycles to 2.45 million units by 2030.
"Electric vehicle production is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by some 2.7 million tons from electric cars and 1.1 million tons from electric motorbikes," Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita noted at an online discussion here on Friday.