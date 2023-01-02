English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Inflation is expected to range from four to six percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023. (Photo: MI)
Inflation is expected to range from four to six percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023. (Photo: MI)

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Lower Than Expected as Food Prices Maintained

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Despian Nurhidayat • 02 January 2023 14:49
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) noted that Indonesia's consumer price index (CPI) in 2022 was recorded at 113.59 or an increase of 5.51 percent from the previous year which reached 107.66.
 
Bank Mandiri Chief Economist Faisal Rachman said the country's annual inflation in 2022 was lower than his initial estimate of 6.27 percent.
 
"Realized inflation in 2022 is lower than our initial estimate of 6.27 percent, thanks to the government's success in maintaining food supplies and controlling food prices," he said here on Monday, January 2, 2023.
 
Going forward, Faisal estimated that annual inflation would continue to subside but remain above the target range of two to four percent at least during the first semester of 2023.
 
"Inflation is expected to range from four to six percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023 before declining towards the target range in the second half of 2023," said Faisal.
 
Furthermore, Faisal revised down his 2023 inflation forecast from 4.02 percent to around 3.60 percent.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Jakarta city center (Photo: Medcom.id)

Indonesia's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 5.51% in 2022: BPS

Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Continues to Expand in December 2022: S&P Global

President Jokowi Issue Regulation in Lieu of Law on Job Creation

BACA JUGA
Christmas, New Year Celebrations in Indonesia Run Smoothly: Minister

Christmas, New Year Celebrations in Indonesia Run Smoothly: Minister

English
Christmas and New Year celebrations
President Jokowi Once Again Hints at Cabinet Reshuffle

President Jokowi Once Again Hints at Cabinet Reshuffle

English
president joko widodo
Over 650,000 Foreign Tourists Visit Indonesia in November 2022: BPS

Over 650,000 Foreign Tourists Visit Indonesia in November 2022: BPS

English
BPS
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Pantau Pasar Tanah Abang usai Cabut PPKM
Nasional

Jokowi Pantau Pasar Tanah Abang usai Cabut PPKM

BBM hingga Harga Kontrakan Penyebab Inflasi Tahunan Capai 5,51%
Ekonomi

BBM hingga Harga Kontrakan Penyebab Inflasi Tahunan Capai 5,51%

2 Warga Palestina Tewas Ditembak Israel Usai PBB Putuskan Resolusi Permukiman
Internasional

2 Warga Palestina Tewas Ditembak Israel Usai PBB Putuskan Resolusi Permukiman

Suzuki Jimny Menyamar Menjadi Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Otomotif

Suzuki Jimny Menyamar Menjadi Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Telegram Tambahkan Fitur Baru di Platform Karyanya
Teknologi

Telegram Tambahkan Fitur Baru di Platform Karyanya

Keluarga Indra Bekti Angkat Bicara soal Penggalangan Dana untuk Bayar Rumah Sakit
Hiburan

Keluarga Indra Bekti Angkat Bicara soal Penggalangan Dana untuk Bayar Rumah Sakit

Messi dan Neymar Absen, PSG Telan Kekalahan Pertama di Ligue 1
Olahraga

Messi dan Neymar Absen, PSG Telan Kekalahan Pertama di Ligue 1

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri
Pendidikan

Wajib Tahu, Ini 20 Istilah Seputar Kuliah di Luar Negeri

Kaleidoskop 2022: Desain Hotel Paling Unik, Bekas Penjara hingga di Atas Pohon
Properti

Kaleidoskop 2022: Desain Hotel Paling Unik, Bekas Penjara hingga di Atas Pohon

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!