The program is being delivered in close coordination with the Australian and New Zealand governments. (Photo: medcom.id)
ADB Approves $250 Million to Support SOEs in Papua New Guinea

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 December 2022 17:20
Jakarta: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $250 million policy-based loan to help Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) state-owned enterprises (SOEs) deliver high-quality, affordable services through Subprogram 3 of the ADB-supported SOE Reform Program.
 
Subprogram 3 supports PNG’s efforts to improve the operational performance and financial sustainability of SOEs and strengthen service delivery. 
 
The final subprogram has helped further improve performance and created space for the private sector in critical services such as telecommunications.

"This policy-based program has helped PNG strengthen its legislative and policy frameworks for SOEs, enhanced governance and transparency, and improved the financial position of SOEs in key sectors such as energy, water supply, and aviation," said ADB Financial Management Specialist for the Pacific Matthew Rees in a media release on Monday.
 
"We are very happy to see the program delivering results. Supported by recent reforms, SOE Kumul Consolidated Holdings paid the government a dividend of 80 million PNG kina ($22.9 million) this year for the first time since 2015," Rees added.
 
The program is being delivered in close coordination with the Australian and New Zealand governments.
 
