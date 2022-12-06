Digitalization Acceleration Boosts Regional Revenues, National Economy: Bank Indonesia

The program is implemented by regional governments in collaboration with the task forces of the Regional Digitalization Acceleration and Expansion Teams (TP2DD) formed by BI.
"(For) regional governments that succeeded in carrying out TP2DD, their revenue is increasing, the spending is accelerating, the economy is growing better, and the people are happy," Warjiyo noted in his remarks at the TP2DD National Coordination Meeting followed online on Tuesday.
Through the program, the electronification index of regional governments' transactions increased by 42 percent per semester I of 2022, wherein local government transactions that have become electronic include taxes, 94 percent; retributions, 74.7 percent; direct spending, 96.4 percent, and indirect spending, 95.9 percent.
The program has also boosted the use of the Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS), that has reached 30 million users as of November 2022, and the number is expected to reach 45 million users in 2023.
"(QRIS) will be connected multilaterally, plotting with Malaysia (will be carried out) next year, then with Singapore and the Philippines. In the next two years, it will not only be bilateral but also multilateral," he added.
Moreover, the use of BI Fast or fast payment also increased, wherein 75 percent of financial service institutions have used the service.
"In the financial industry, it has been end-to-end between banking, non-bank financial institutions, and e-commerce have been integrated," he said.
At Tuesday's event, he lauded the performance of regional governments and the TP2DD task forces in accelerating and expanding digitization in regions that resulted in a positive impact on the economy in those regions.
He affirmed that various initiatives had continued to be made by regional governments and the task forces, such as accelerating the implementation of Regional Governments' Transaction Electronification (ETPD) and digitalization of payment, such as the use of QRIS.
In addition, they have continued to encourage interconnection and interoperability of payment system services, encourage the use of e-commerce platforms for payment of taxes and retributions, map ETPD profiles across regional governments, and others.