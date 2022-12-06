English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo; MI)
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo; MI)

Digitalization Acceleration Boosts Regional Revenues, National Economy: Bank Indonesia

Antara • 06 December 2022 16:08
Jakarta: Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI) Perry Warjiyo stated that the digitalization acceleration and expansion program succeeded in boosting regional revenues that also encouraged the national economy.
 
The program is implemented by regional governments in collaboration with the task forces of the Regional Digitalization Acceleration and Expansion Teams (TP2DD) formed by BI.
 
"(For) regional governments that succeeded in carrying out TP2DD, their revenue is increasing, the spending is accelerating, the economy is growing better, and the people are happy," Warjiyo noted in his remarks at the TP2DD National Coordination Meeting followed online on Tuesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Through the program, the electronification index of regional governments' transactions increased by 42 percent per semester I of 2022, wherein local government transactions that have become electronic include taxes, 94 percent; retributions, 74.7 percent; direct spending, 96.4 percent, and indirect spending, 95.9 percent.
 
The program has also boosted the use of the Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS), that has reached 30 million users as of November 2022, and the number is expected to reach 45 million users in 2023.
 
"(QRIS) will be connected multilaterally, plotting with Malaysia (will be carried out) next year, then with Singapore and the Philippines. In the next two years, it will not only be bilateral but also multilateral," he added.
 
Moreover, the use of BI Fast or fast payment also increased, wherein 75 percent of financial service institutions have used the service.
 
"In the financial industry, it has been end-to-end between banking, non-bank financial institutions, and e-commerce have been integrated," he said.
 
At Tuesday's event, he lauded the performance of regional governments and the TP2DD task forces in accelerating and expanding digitization in regions that resulted in a positive impact on the economy in those regions.
 
He affirmed that various initiatives had continued to be made by regional governments and the task forces, such as accelerating the implementation of Regional Governments' Transaction Electronification (ETPD) and digitalization of payment, such as the use of QRIS.
 
In addition, they have continued to encourage interconnection and interoperability of payment system services, encourage the use of e-commerce platforms for payment of taxes and retributions, map ETPD profiles across regional governments, and others.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Gubernur BI Perry Warjiyo. Foto: Tangkapan layar YouTube

BI: Sinergi Pusat Daerah Kunci Hadapi Tahun Depan

Bos BI: Percepatan Digitalisasi Tingkatkan Penerimaan Daerah

2023, BI Yakin Inflasi Terjaga di 3%

BACA JUGA
Indonesia to Increase Contribution to AIS Forum

Indonesia to Increase Contribution to AIS Forum

English
indonesian government
Indonesia, Sri Lanka Discuss Maritime Security, Blue Economy Investment

Indonesia, Sri Lanka Discuss Maritime Security, Blue Economy Investment

English
sri lanka
Indonesia, Eurasian Economic Union Open Free Trade Negotiations

Indonesia, Eurasian Economic Union Open Free Trade Negotiations

English
trade
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden: Penguatan Investasi Jadi Harga Mati!
Nasional

Presiden: Penguatan Investasi Jadi Harga Mati!

2022 Belum Habis, Penerimaan Pajak Sudah Tembus Target
Ekonomi

2022 Belum Habis, Penerimaan Pajak Sudah Tembus Target

Prediksi Portugal vs Swiss: Amunisi Tambahan Bikin Portugal Pede
Olahraga

Prediksi Portugal vs Swiss: Amunisi Tambahan Bikin Portugal Pede

Jangan Tunda-Tunda! Sekolah dan Siswa Diminta Daftar SNPMB 2023 di Awal Pembukaan Pendaftaran
Pendidikan

Jangan Tunda-Tunda! Sekolah dan Siswa Diminta Daftar SNPMB 2023 di Awal Pembukaan Pendaftaran

Muhyiddin: Koalisi Perikatan Nasional akan Segera Calonkan Pemimpin Oposisi Malaysia
Internasional

Muhyiddin: Koalisi Perikatan Nasional akan Segera Calonkan Pemimpin Oposisi Malaysia

Unik, Suspensi Ini Bisa Nge-cas Baterai Mobil Listrik
Otomotif

Unik, Suspensi Ini Bisa Nge-cas Baterai Mobil Listrik

Royalti Tak Pernah Dibayar, Lee Seung Gi Akhiri Kontrak dengan Hook Entertainment
Hiburan

Royalti Tak Pernah Dibayar, Lee Seung Gi Akhiri Kontrak dengan Hook Entertainment

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid
Teknologi

Perangkat tak Terdaftar Tambah Risiko Kerja Hybrid

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!