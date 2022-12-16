English  
Prices of basic foods will remain stable during the 2022 Christmas and 2023 New Year holiday period. (Photo: medcom.id)
200,000 Tons of Imported Rice Arrive in Indonesia: Minister

Antara • 16 December 2022 20:05
Jakarta: Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan has informed that 200 thousand tons of imported rice have arrived at Jakarta's Tanjung Priok Port to replenish the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) stocks that have been depleted by market operations.
 
Importing rice was necessary to maintain the stability of rice prices in the market after the ministry earlier organized market operations based on the Agriculture Ministry's data, which indicated that rice prices had increased to Rp10 thousand (US$0.64) per liter, the minister said.
 
"Nobody wants to import rice if our production is enough. Importing rice will not be necessary if we have the rice," Hasan said, according to a statement released here on Friday.

Importing rice will provide residents with more choices of rice, he said, adding that residents can select between branded rice, premium quality rice, or Bulog rice at affordable prices.
 
The decision to import a total of 500 thousand tons of rice -- of which 200 thousand tons have arrived -- is aimed at replenishing Bulog’s rice stocks, the minister added.
 
"We continue supplying rice (through market operations), which has caused the rice stocks in Bulog to deplete. We need to look for more rice because any lack of rice will harm market confidence," he noted.
 
He assured that efforts to restore Bulog rice stocks will conclude in January 2023, hence, Bulog will again purchase farmers' rice during the harvest season in March 2023.
 
"We assure that the (rice) prices will not fluctuate during the year-end holiday period. Residents could also select which kind of rice they prefer. It is the same as cooking oil, we have the Rp14 thousand Minyakita, but other premium cooking oils are also available," Hasan said.
 
The minister emphasized that prices of basic foods will remain stable during the 2022 Christmas and 2023 New Year holiday period.
 
"There are some products whose prices have decreased. I recently coordinated with Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, and police chief Lisyo Sigit Prabowo regarding the year-end holiday period. Some (commodity) prices have increased, while others have decreased. In general, the prices are stable," he remarked.

 
(WAH)

