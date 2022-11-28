English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Jakarta's UMP currently is Rp4,641,854. (Photo: medcom.id)
Jakarta's UMP currently is Rp4,641,854. (Photo: medcom.id)

Jakarta Increases Monthly Minimum Wage to Rp4.9 Million

Putri Anisa Yuliani, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 November 2022 14:40
Jakarta: Head of Jakarta Manpower, Transmigration and Energy Agency Andri Yansyah has confirmed that Jakarta's Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP) will increase by 5.6 percent next year.
 
"It is certain that the UMP will increase by 5.6 percent to Rp4,979,800," Andri said at the Jakarta City Hall on Monday, November 28, 2022.
 
Jakarta's UMP currently is Rp4,641,854.
 
According to Andri, the decision was based on meetings at the Wage Council as well as the Minister of Manpower Regulation No. 17 of 2020. The meetings did not only involve the Jakarta Provincial Government, business owners and workers, but also economists.
 
"There were four proposals," Andry said.
 
Previously, workers demanded that the UMP was increased by 10 percent to around Rp5.1 million. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) proposed an UMP of Rp4.8 million.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Jakarta skyline (Photo: MI)

Jakarta, South Korea to Cooperate for Phase IV Development of MRT

Zero Indonesian Provinces Recorded Low HDI Score: BPS

John Terry dan Nesta Borong Produk UMKM di Mal Sarinah

BACA JUGA
VP to Visit Papuan Provinces

VP to Visit Papuan Provinces

English
Papua
COVID-19 Pandemic Reverses Poverty Reduction Progress in Cambodia: World Bank

COVID-19 Pandemic Reverses Poverty Reduction Progress in Cambodia: World Bank

English
covid-19
Indonesia Participates in World's Largest Halal Expo

Indonesia Participates in World's Largest Halal Expo

English
indonesian embassy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jurnalis Inggris Dipukuli Polisi saat Meliput Demo Covid-19 di Tiongkok
Internasional

Jurnalis Inggris Dipukuli Polisi saat Meliput Demo Covid-19 di Tiongkok

Gak Pakai Lama, Kiki Amalia Langsung Bulan Madu Setelah Nikah
Hiburan

Gak Pakai Lama, Kiki Amalia Langsung Bulan Madu Setelah Nikah

Pertumbuhan IHSG Capai Level Tertinggi di ASEAN
Ekonomi

Pertumbuhan IHSG Capai Level Tertinggi di ASEAN

Kasus Tambang Ilegal di Kaltim, Ismail Bolong Diperiksa Polisi Besok
Nasional

Kasus Tambang Ilegal di Kaltim, Ismail Bolong Diperiksa Polisi Besok

Hitung-hitungan Peluang Argentina Lolos ke 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Hitung-hitungan Peluang Argentina Lolos ke 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022

Baterai Mobil Hybrid Saja Harganya Tembus Rp30 Juta
Otomotif

Baterai Mobil Hybrid Saja Harganya Tembus Rp30 Juta

Tukang Cukur Langganan Anies Baswedan Gratiskan Pangkas Rambut untuk Guru, Yuk Meluncur!
Pendidikan

Tukang Cukur Langganan Anies Baswedan Gratiskan Pangkas Rambut untuk Guru, Yuk Meluncur!

“Bos Cupang” Ramaikan Industri Game Mobile Buatan Lokal
Teknologi

“Bos Cupang” Ramaikan Industri Game Mobile Buatan Lokal

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!