Jakarta Increases Monthly Minimum Wage to Rp4.9 Million

"It is certain that the UMP will increase by 5.6 percent to Rp4,979,800," Andri said at the Jakarta City Hall on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Jakarta's UMP currently is Rp4,641,854.
According to Andri, the decision was based on meetings at the Wage Council as well as the Minister of Manpower Regulation No. 17 of 2020. The meetings did not only involve the Jakarta Provincial Government, business owners and workers, but also economists.
"There were four proposals," Andry said.
Previously, workers demanded that the UMP was increased by 10 percent to around Rp5.1 million. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) proposed an UMP of Rp4.8 million.
