English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

New Tin Smelter Reflects Govt's Seriousness of Downstreaming: President Jokowi

Antara • 20 October 2022 15:58
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) affirmed that the new state-run tin mining corporation PT Timah Tbk’s smelter demonstrated the government's seriousness in downstreaming the tin mining process.
 
“(Downstreaming of) nickel already (has been conducted, and now, it is time for downstreaming) tin (and) bauxite," the president stated at the construction site of the Top Submerged Lance (TSL) smelter of PT Timah Tbk in Central Bangka District, Bangka Belitung Province, on Thursday.
 
The company’s ore processing and refining facility is planned to be completed in November 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We expect that the downstreaming for tin will soon be conducted, the same as we have done for nickel. However, we have not projected when we will stop exporting raw tin," the president noted.
 
The president said the government needs to comprehensively calculate and plan the halt of raw tin exports to ensure that the process will run smoothly.
 
“Later, when the calculation is completed, I will announce the stop (of raw tin exports), maybe next year -- or even this year,” he remarked.
 
Jokowi noted that the preparedness of all tin mining state-owned companies as well as domestic private enterprises to conduct downstreaming should be taken into account before halting the export activity.
 
"All (raw resources should) undergo industrial downstreaming since there is an added value (in the downstreaming)," he noted.
 
Hence, the president expected that industrial downstreaming will also open as many new job opportunities as possible.
 
The PT Timah Tbk's TSL smelter has been constructed since 2019. Currently, the progress in the construction of the project has reached around 97.33 percent.
 
The cost of building the new smelter, which has a capacity of 40 thousand tons of crude tin per year, reaches around US$80 million, or equivalent to Rp1.2 trillion.
 
The smelting process using the TSL smelter will become faster, with an efficiency of 25-34 percent as compared to the existing smelters.
 
PT Timah's tin ore production in the first semester of 2022 was recorded at 9,901 metric tons (MT), while the tin production during the same period last year reached 8,805 MT.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Govt to Stop Exports of Tin Ore: Jokowi

President Jokowi Visits Bangka Belitung Province

Global Trust in Indonesia Shows Improvement: President Jokowi

BACA JUGA
BI Raises Key Rate by 50 Bps to 4.75%

BI Raises Key Rate by 50 Bps to 4.75%

English
Bank Indonesia
ADB, Cambodia Cooperate to Improve Access to Health Services

ADB, Cambodia Cooperate to Improve Access to Health Services

English
cambodia
Extreme Poverty Declines in 20 Provinces: TNP2K

Extreme Poverty Declines in 20 Provinces: TNP2K

English
poverty
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lagi, BI Naikkan Suku Bunga 50 Bps Jadi 4,75%
Ekonomi

Lagi, BI Naikkan Suku Bunga 50 Bps Jadi 4,75%

Ferdy Sambo Salami Seseorang Sebelum Sidang, Siapa Dia?
Nasional

Ferdy Sambo Salami Seseorang Sebelum Sidang, Siapa Dia?

Piala Dunia 1930: Beragam Cerita dan Kontroversi pada Edisi Pertama
Olahraga

Piala Dunia 1930: Beragam Cerita dan Kontroversi pada Edisi Pertama

Kritik Pemerintah Arab Saudi, Warga AS Divonis Penjara 16 Tahun
Internasional

Kritik Pemerintah Arab Saudi, Warga AS Divonis Penjara 16 Tahun

Mengapa Dietilen Glikol dan Etilen Glikol Picu Gagal Ginjal? Ini Penjelasan Pakar Unpad
Pendidikan

Mengapa Dietilen Glikol dan Etilen Glikol Picu Gagal Ginjal? Ini Penjelasan Pakar Unpad

Mitsubishi XFC Concept Jadi Modal SUV Tiga Berlian Di Masa Depan
Otomotif

Mitsubishi XFC Concept Jadi Modal SUV Tiga Berlian Di Masa Depan

Komplain Ditinggal Pesawat Batik Air, Ari Lasso: Saya Tidak Cari Sensasi!
Hiburan

Komplain Ditinggal Pesawat Batik Air, Ari Lasso: Saya Tidak Cari Sensasi!

7 Tim Bersiap ke Grand Final FFIM 2022 Fall
Teknologi

7 Tim Bersiap ke Grand Final FFIM 2022 Fall

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!