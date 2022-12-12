Indonesia, South Korea to Cooperate on Industrial HR Development

The collaboration is contained in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the development of industrial human resources and the implementation of the South Korean eco-industrial park (EIP) model in Indonesia.
"In the MoU, among others, a training collaboration has been agreed between Ulsan College and Kocham with the Ministry of Industry's Industrial Training Center and PIDI 4.0 (Digital Industry Center 4.0)," head of the ministry's Industrial Human Resources Development Agency, Arus Gunawan, said in a statement issued here on Monday.
The agreement also covers cooperation in education between Ulsan College and the Industry Ministry's polytechnics, competency certification cooperation, education for the ministry's state civil apparatuses (ASNs), special short-term academic or cultural programs, and joint research and publication.
The cooperation also covers workforce development and employment cooperation in Indonesia and South Korea, exchange of information and material of mutual interest, including benchmarking visits and the exchange of experts, learning modules, curriculum, technology, and technical personnel related to the Industry 4.0 transformation.
"The signing of MoU is an initial step which, of course, needs to be followed up with a technical plan agreed by the technical teams of both parties to implement it," he said.
Gunawan expressed the hope that the MoU would open opportunities for workforce absorption in Indonesia and South Korea and increase Indonesia's technological and management expertise through benchmarking visits to South Korea.
The Industry Minister's expert staff for business and investment climate, Andi Rizaldi, lauded the cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea in industrial human resources development.
"The MoU for the (South) Korean eco-industrial park (EIP) model in Indonesia can accelerate the transformation of industrial estates in Indonesia to eco-industrial parks," Rizaldi said.