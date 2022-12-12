English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The cooperation also covers workforce development and employment cooperation. (Photo: medcom.id)
The cooperation also covers workforce development and employment cooperation. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, South Korea to Cooperate on Industrial HR Development

Antara • 12 December 2022 21:44
Jakarta: The Indonesian Industry Ministry, South Korea’s Ulsan College, and the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kocham) have inked a cooperation agreement for the development of Indonesia's industrial human resources.
 
The collaboration is contained in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the development of industrial human resources and the implementation of the South Korean eco-industrial park (EIP) model in Indonesia.
 
"In the MoU, among others, a training collaboration has been agreed between Ulsan College and Kocham with the Ministry of Industry's Industrial Training Center and PIDI 4.0 (Digital Industry Center 4.0)," head of the ministry's Industrial Human Resources Development Agency, Arus Gunawan, said in a statement issued here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The agreement also covers cooperation in education between Ulsan College and the Industry Ministry's polytechnics, competency certification cooperation, education for the ministry's state civil apparatuses (ASNs), special short-term academic or cultural programs, and joint research and publication.
 
The cooperation also covers workforce development and employment cooperation in Indonesia and South Korea, exchange of information and material of mutual interest, including benchmarking visits and the exchange of experts, learning modules, curriculum, technology, and technical personnel related to the Industry 4.0 transformation.
 
"The signing of MoU is an initial step which, of course, needs to be followed up with a technical plan agreed by the technical teams of both parties to implement it," he said.
 
Gunawan expressed the hope that the MoU would open opportunities for workforce absorption in Indonesia and South Korea and increase Indonesia's technological and management expertise through benchmarking visits to South Korea.
 
The Industry Minister's expert staff for business and investment climate, Andi Rizaldi, lauded the cooperation between Indonesia and South Korea in industrial human resources development.
 
"The MoU for the (South) Korean eco-industrial park (EIP) model in Indonesia can accelerate the transformation of industrial estates in Indonesia to eco-industrial parks," Rizaldi said.
 


 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This figure is forecast to continue to increase. (Photo: MoFA)

Indonesia Bags Investment Commitments Worth $8 Billion from G20 Summit

Jakarta, South Korea to Cooperate for Phase IV Development of MRT

Indonesia, South Korea Building Deeper Bilateral Ties: Minister

BACA JUGA
UN Letter on Indonesian Criminal Code Too Late: Deputy Minister

UN Letter on Indonesian Criminal Code Too Late: Deputy Minister

English
united nations
Wakatobi Plants Mangrove Trees, Releases Green Turtle Hatchlings

Wakatobi Plants Mangrove Trees, Releases Green Turtle Hatchlings

English
mangrove
Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pameran Batik Indonesia Semarakkan Piala Dunia Qatar 2022
Internasional

Pameran Batik Indonesia Semarakkan Piala Dunia Qatar 2022

Benamkan Madura Unted, Bali United Puncaki Klasemen Liga 1
Olahraga

Benamkan Madura Unted, Bali United Puncaki Klasemen Liga 1

Luhut: Pernikahan Kaesang-Erina buat Ekonomi Bergerak
Ekonomi

Luhut: Pernikahan Kaesang-Erina buat Ekonomi Bergerak

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.225 Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.225 Hari Ini

Yamaha Kembangkan Mesin dengan Material Serat Kayu
Otomotif

Yamaha Kembangkan Mesin dengan Material Serat Kayu

Ca Bau Kan Karya Abadi Remy Sylado
Hiburan

Ca Bau Kan Karya Abadi Remy Sylado

Erina Gudono Istri Kaesang: Awardee 6 Beasiswa Top dan Jebolan Ivy League
Pendidikan

Erina Gudono Istri Kaesang: Awardee 6 Beasiswa Top dan Jebolan Ivy League

Siapa Donald Pandiangan, Pria Pemegang Panah di Google Doodle Hari Ini?
Teknologi

Siapa Donald Pandiangan, Pria Pemegang Panah di Google Doodle Hari Ini?

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur
Properti

Ini 2 Skema Pembangunan Rumah Contoh Tahan Gempa di Cianjur

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!