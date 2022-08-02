English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Private consumption has continued to increase since the fasting month of Ramadhan. (Photo: MI)
Private consumption has continued to increase since the fasting month of Ramadhan. (Photo: MI)

Bank Indonesia Forecasts Economic Growth of 5.05% for Q2

Antara • 02 August 2022 14:49
Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has projected that the Indonesian economy will record a growth of 5.05 percent year-on-year for the second quarter of 2022.
 
"Why did it improve in the second quarter? This is because private consumption has continued to increase since the fasting month of Ramadhan," he explained at a press conference on the outcome of the periodic meeting of the Finance System Stability Committee (KSSK) III of 2022 in Jakarta on Monday.
 
Since Ramadhan, public mobility has improved and private consumption has increased. In addition, the nation’s export performance has also improved and the fiscal policy has stoked economic growth, he noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He predicted that economic growth will continue to improve in the third quarter as a continuation of the economic improvement in the second quarter of 2022.
 
Although the economy has improved, it has not fully recovered since private consumption began to increase during Ramadhan. Hence, the momentum of economic growth needs to be maintained, he said.
 
Since the economy is still in the phase of improving and core inflation is still low, the central bank decided to keep the benchmark rate unchanged at 3.5 percent during a meeting of the board of BI governors in July.
 
"BI continues to stay alert for the risk of high inflation expectations and core inflation in the future, and strengthen its response to the monetary policy mix needed by stabilizing the rupiah's exchange rate, strengthening monetary operations, and (controlling the) interest rate," he said.
 
Hence, he stressed that BI was not influenced by the Fed rate hike while deciding to change its benchmark rate although it will continue to take sentiment into account. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Urged to Build Preparedness against Monkeypox

Indonesia Urged to Build Preparedness against Monkeypox

English
research and innovation
Cambodia-Based Captive Indonesian Workers to Return Home Soon: BP2MI Head

Cambodia-Based Captive Indonesian Workers to Return Home Soon: BP2MI Head

English
indonesian workers
New Zealand Foreign Minister to Visit Cambodia, Malaysia

New Zealand Foreign Minister to Visit Cambodia, Malaysia

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Rekening ACT Diblokir, Rp3 Miliar Disita
Nasional

Rekening ACT Diblokir, Rp3 Miliar Disita

Menlu Retno Datangi Kepala Polisi Kamboja, Bahas 62 WNI yang Disekap
Internasional

Menlu Retno Datangi Kepala Polisi Kamboja, Bahas 62 WNI yang Disekap

Kemenkeu: Subsidi untuk Jaga Daya Beli Jadi Kunci Kendalikan Inflasi
Ekonomi

Kemenkeu: Subsidi untuk Jaga Daya Beli Jadi Kunci Kendalikan Inflasi

P2G: Siswa Sakit Mau PJJ Tapi Tidak Difasilitasi Sekolah
Pendidikan

P2G: Siswa Sakit Mau PJJ Tapi Tidak Difasilitasi Sekolah

Blokir Steam, DOTA, CS Go Dicabut, PayPal Masih Proses Daftar PSE
Teknologi

Blokir Steam, DOTA, CS Go Dicabut, PayPal Masih Proses Daftar PSE

Kembali Menjanda, Dewi Perssik Cari Suami yang Tak Incar Hartanya
Hiburan

Kembali Menjanda, Dewi Perssik Cari Suami yang Tak Incar Hartanya

5 Superstar yang Pernah Bermain untuk Real Madrid dan Barcelona
Olahraga

5 Superstar yang Pernah Bermain untuk Real Madrid dan Barcelona

HRSC Masuk Musim Ke-3, Ada Mobil & Sirkuit Baru
Otomotif

HRSC Masuk Musim Ke-3, Ada Mobil & Sirkuit Baru

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan
Properti

BPKN Terima 2.967 Pengaduan Konsumen Terkait Perumahan

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!