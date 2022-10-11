"I expect Persami to continue to rouse the entrepreneurial spirit in Indonesia, especially among the youth," Amin remarked at the opening of the Persami national meeting at the Vice Presidential Palace here on Tuesday.
He said he believes that with a change in their mindset, the youth will become interested in becoming a successful and innovative future generation of entrepreneurs.
He also appealed to Persami to encourage micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to penetrate the global market, including by pursuing halal certification for each product.
"I urge Persami to actively promote halal certification, especially for halal food products produced by MSMEs," the Vice President said.
He also emphasized the importance of efforts to spread awareness about the halal lifestyle among the community, under which Persami could set an example by using domestic halal products, particularly those made by MSMEs.
The Vice President also highlighted the importance of inclusiveness between large industry players and MSMEs because both are interconnected and support each other.
"Economic empowerment of the people should be built on the principle of balance, empowering the weak without weakening the strong. The national economic recovery that we are working on should be done inclusively, including strengthening partnerships with MSMEs, so that our MSMEs will rise stronger, be more competitive, and develop in the more expansive market," he explained.
Meanwhile, chairperson of the Persami’s central executive board, Siti Nur Azizah, listed the programs initiated by the organization. On top of assisting MSME actors, Persami is also educating the public on the halal lifestyle.
She conveyed Persami's readiness to assist the government in developing the national Islamic economic and financial sector.
"Persami is ready to cooperate with the government and is ready to receive directions so that the spirit of ‘Go Halal Go Global’ can be made true. Persami is ready to work hand in hand to achieve this (target) and hopes to pursue an economic movement on basis of the halal system as a method of eradicating extreme poverty in Indonesia," Azizah added.