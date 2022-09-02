Indonesia Calls on G20 Members to Help Developing Nations Hit by Energy Crisis

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif, who chaired the meeting in Nusa Dua, here, emphasized that efforts to build energy security must be inclusive, meaning that no country should be left behind in achieving the goal.
"The important thing is that we can work together to coordinate the policies made by each country, strengthen existing cooperation, and ensure that the energy transition agenda continues along with efforts to improve energy security," he said.
The ETMM, which was a part of the G20 Sherpa Track, was attended in person by 36 heads of delegates, representatives of international organizations, such as the World Bank, UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization), UN ESCAP (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), UNDP (United Nations Development Programme), OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries), IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency), IEA (International Energy Agency), SEforAll (Sustainable Energy for All), ERIA (Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia), and IEF (International Energy Forum), and the energy ministers of Australia, Japan, India, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.
The one-day meeting discussed two agendas: the global economic situation in terms of energy, and efforts to accelerate the energy transition, access to financing, and technology.
At the meeting, Tasrif also invited G20 member countries to support Indonesia's "Bali Common Principles in Accelerating Clean Energy Transitions" or Bali Compact proposal.
The Bali Compact contains a number of principles that countries can refer to in realizing the transition from fossil fuel-based energy (brown energy) to new and renewable energy (green energy).
"These principles (that are contained in Indonesia's proposal) aim to strengthen planning at the national level and its implementation to strengthen energy security and market stability," he explained.
Moreover, the principles support the goal of realizing a more resilient energy supply and its supporting infrastructure in order to increase efficiency, investment, and financing, as well as strengthen cooperation in technology development and innovation.
Moreover, the Bali Compact also adopts a comprehensive approach to realizing a "zero-emission world,” which has become a common goal of many countries.
"We are developing a short-term strategy that can help address the impacts of climate change by accelerating the energy transition," Tasrif said.