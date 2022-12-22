English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)
Bank Indonesia (Photo:MI)

BI Raises Its Key Interest Rate to 5.5%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 December 2022 16:00
Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) today announced its decision to raise its BI 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate (BI7DRR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.50%.
 
BI also decided to raise its Deposit Facility Rate and Lending Facility Rate by 25 bps to 5.50% and 4.75%, respectively.
 
The announcement was made following a Board of Governors' Meeting that was held in Jakarta on December 21-22, 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"(The interest rates are raised) to ensure the continued decline in inflation and inflation expectations so that core inflation is maintained within the range of 3.0 ± 1%," BI stated.
 
"The Rupiah exchange rate stabilization policy continues to be strengthened to control imported inflation," the central bank stated.
 
In 2023, BI stated, monetary policy will continue to focus on maintaining stability ("pro-stability"), while macroprudential policies, digitalization of the payment system, deepening of the money market, as well as inclusive and green economic and financial programs will continue to be designed to encourage growth (“pro-growth”).
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Gubernur BI Perry Warjiyo. Foto: Dokumen Bank Indonesia.

BI Ramal Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Dunia Hanya 2,6% di 2023

Mayoritas Sektor Positif, BI: Pertumbuhan Kredit Capai 11,6% Pada November 2022

BI Naikkan Suku Bunga Acuan Menjadi 5,5%

BACA JUGA
VP Opens 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali

VP Opens 2nd ASEAN Islamic Conference in Bali

English
vice president maruf amin
Indonesian Embassy in Ankara Holds Short Movie Awards

Indonesian Embassy in Ankara Holds Short Movie Awards

English
indonesian embassy
Taliban Urged to Abandon Oppressive Measures against Afghan Girls, Women

Taliban Urged to Abandon Oppressive Measures against Afghan Girls, Women

English
afghanistan
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Polisi Ralat Soal Status Eks Dirut PT LIB, Masih Tersangka dan Wajib Lapor
Nasional

Polisi Ralat Soal Status Eks Dirut PT LIB, Masih Tersangka dan Wajib Lapor

Sistem Tol Tanpa Berhenti, Nekat Gak Bayar STNK Diblokir
Otomotif

Sistem Tol Tanpa Berhenti, Nekat Gak Bayar STNK Diblokir

BI Naikkan Suku Bunga Acuan Menjadi 5,5%
Ekonomi

BI Naikkan Suku Bunga Acuan Menjadi 5,5%

Lagu Indonesia Bertema Ibu yang Bikin Mewek
Hiburan

Lagu Indonesia Bertema Ibu yang Bikin Mewek

Rodrigo de Paul Tulis Ramalan 2 Bulan Jelang Piala Dunia, Isinya Mengejutkan!
Olahraga

Rodrigo de Paul Tulis Ramalan 2 Bulan Jelang Piala Dunia, Isinya Mengejutkan!

Untuk Pertama Kalinya, Tiongkok Terima Vaksin Covid-19 Buatan Barat
Internasional

Untuk Pertama Kalinya, Tiongkok Terima Vaksin Covid-19 Buatan Barat

Seleksi PPPK Tenaga Teknis Kemendikbudristek 2022, Dibuka untuk 7.561 Formasi
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Tenaga Teknis Kemendikbudristek 2022, Dibuka untuk 7.561 Formasi

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!
Teknologi

Cuma Hari Ini, Game Wolfenstein: The New Order Gratis Epic Games!

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!