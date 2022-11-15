English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
    By 2036, 600 million people will be living in urban cities in India. (Photo: medcom.id)
    By 2036, 600 million people will be living in urban cities in India. (Photo: medcom.id)

    India Needs to Invest $840 Billion over Next 15 Years into Urban Infrastructure: Report

    Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 November 2022 11:23
    New Delhi: A new World Bank report estimates that India will need to invest $840 billion over the next 15 years—or an average of $55 billion per annum—into urban infrastructure if it is to effectively meet the needs of its fast-growing urban population. 
     
    The report, titled "Financing India’s Urban Infrastructure Needs: Constraints to Commercial Financing and Prospects for Policy Action" underlines the urgent need to leverage more private and commercial investments to meet emerging financial gaps.
     
    By 2036, 600 million people will be living in urban cities in India, representing 40 percent of the population. 

    Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


    This is likely to put additional pressure on the already stretched urban infrastructure and services of Indian cities – with more demand for clean drinking water, reliable electricity supply, efficient and safe road transport amongst others. 
     
    Currently, the central and state governments finance over 75 percent of city infrastructure, while urban local bodies (ULB) finance 15 percent through their own surplus revenues.
     
    "Cities in India need large amounts of financing to promote green, smart, inclusive, and sustainable urbanization. Creating a conducive environment for ULBs, especially large and creditworthy ones, to borrow more from private sources will therefore be critical to ensuring that cities are able to improve living standards of their growing populations in a sustainable manner," said Auguste Tano Kouamé, Worl Bank Country Director for India, in a media release on Monday. 
     
    The new report recommends expanding the capacities of city agencies to deliver infrastructure projects at scale. 
     
    Currently, the 10 largest ULBs were able to spend only two-thirds of their total capital budget over three recent fiscal years. 
     
    A weak regulatory environment and weak revenue collection also adds to the challenge of cities accessing more private financing. 
     
    Between 2011 and 2018, urban property tax stood at 0.15 percent of GDP compared to an average of 0.3-0.6 percent of GDP for low- and middle-income countries. 
     
    Low service charges for municipal services also undermines their financial viability and attractiveness to private investment.
     


     
    (WAH)

    LEAVE A COMMENT
    LOADING
    TERKAIT
    Ilustrasi grafik gempa bumi. (Medcom.id)

    Gempa Bumi Magnitudo 5,4 Guncang Nepal, Terasa Hingga ke India

    Sri Mulyani: Hasil Pembahasan Penguatan JFHTF Jadi Rekomendasi India Tahun Depan

    Riset Economist: Indonesia Lebih Menarik untuk Investasi Ketimbang Tiongkok

    BACA JUGA
    Indonesia's External Debt Decreases in Q3 2022: BI

    Indonesia's External Debt Decreases in Q3 2022: BI

    English
    Bank Indonesia
    President Jokowi Officially Opens G20 Summit in Bali

    President Jokowi Officially Opens G20 Summit in Bali

    English
    president joko widodo
    World Leaders Gather in Indonesia's Bali for G20 Summit

    World Leaders Gather in Indonesia's Bali for G20 Summit

    English
    g20 summit
    MORE
    BERITA LAINNYA
    Di Pembukaan KTT G20, Jokowi: Kita Tak hanya Bicara, Tapi Kerja Nyata
    Ekonomi

    Di Pembukaan KTT G20, Jokowi: Kita Tak hanya Bicara, Tapi Kerja Nyata

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB
    Nasional

    Mulai Hari Ini, MRT Jakarta Beroperasi Hingga Pukul 24.00 WIB

    Jokowi Tegaskan Paradigma Kolaborasi Penting untuk Selamatkan Dunia
    Internasional

    Jokowi Tegaskan Paradigma Kolaborasi Penting untuk Selamatkan Dunia

    Mendarat Di Bali, Sejumlah Kepala Negara Tidak Pakai Genesis Electrified G80
    Otomotif

    Mendarat Di Bali, Sejumlah Kepala Negara Tidak Pakai Genesis Electrified G80

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa <i>Aja</i> Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?
    Pendidikan

    Serunya Kuliah di Belanda, Apa Aja Sih Bedanya dengan di Indonesia?

    Ayew Bersaudara Pimpin Ghana di Piala Dunia 2022
    Olahraga

    Ayew Bersaudara Pimpin Ghana di Piala Dunia 2022

    Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series
    Teknologi

    Foxconn Tingkatkan Jumlah Pekerja di India untuk iPhone 14 Pro series

    Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana
    Hiburan

    Senyum Nikita Mirzani Sebelum Jalani Sidang Perdana

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
    Properti

    Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
    Rona

    Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

    social
    FOLLOW US

    Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

    HOT ISSUE

    Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

    unblock notif

    Peringatan!