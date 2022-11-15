India Needs to Invest $840 Billion over Next 15 Years into Urban Infrastructure: Report

The report, titled "Financing India’s Urban Infrastructure Needs: Constraints to Commercial Financing and Prospects for Policy Action" underlines the urgent need to leverage more private and commercial investments to meet emerging financial gaps.
By 2036, 600 million people will be living in urban cities in India, representing 40 percent of the population.
This is likely to put additional pressure on the already stretched urban infrastructure and services of Indian cities – with more demand for clean drinking water, reliable electricity supply, efficient and safe road transport amongst others.
Currently, the central and state governments finance over 75 percent of city infrastructure, while urban local bodies (ULB) finance 15 percent through their own surplus revenues.
"Cities in India need large amounts of financing to promote green, smart, inclusive, and sustainable urbanization. Creating a conducive environment for ULBs, especially large and creditworthy ones, to borrow more from private sources will therefore be critical to ensuring that cities are able to improve living standards of their growing populations in a sustainable manner," said Auguste Tano Kouamé, Worl Bank Country Director for India, in a media release on Monday.
The new report recommends expanding the capacities of city agencies to deliver infrastructure projects at scale.
Currently, the 10 largest ULBs were able to spend only two-thirds of their total capital budget over three recent fiscal years.
A weak regulatory environment and weak revenue collection also adds to the challenge of cities accessing more private financing.
Between 2011 and 2018, urban property tax stood at 0.15 percent of GDP compared to an average of 0.3-0.6 percent of GDP for low- and middle-income countries.
Low service charges for municipal services also undermines their financial viability and attractiveness to private investment.