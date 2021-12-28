English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Food systems, nature, and climate are inextricably linked.
Food systems, nature, and climate are inextricably linked.

ADB Allocates $4.1 Million to Support COVID-19 Rural Recovery in Asia-Pacific Region

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic asia-pacific
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2021 12:33
Manila: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has allocated $4.1 million in technical assistance to help agri-food value chains and rural economies in Asia and the Pacific recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The Green and Resilient Rural Recovery through Agri-Food System Transformation in the Asia and Pacific Region program will assess the impacts of COVID-19 on the region’s food and nutrition security and rural livelihood. It will also help developing member countries (DMCs) transform investments toward a green, resilient, and inclusive recovery from COVID-19, which has exacerbated rural poverty and food and nutrition insecurity, particularly among women and the vulnerable.
 
"Our food systems, nature, and climate are inextricably linked," said ADB Vice-President for Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development Bambang Susantono in a press release on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"As ADB looks to achieve its climate ambition and scale up nature capital investment, food system transformation has become a pressing priority," he added.
 
The technical assistance will help develop the concept of a three-pillared Innovative Natural Capital Financing Facility (INCFF) consisting of a regional Natural Capital Lab, a Natural Capital Fund, and a Digital Marketplace Platform. The INCFF will catalyze climate-positive adaptation and mitigation investments and reduce the erosion of biodiversity while protecting rural livelihoods.
 
The program will help DMCs support risk and vulnerability assessments to understand the impact of the pandemic on key agribusiness value chains and the development of appropriate policy and investment responses. Funds will be deployed to test climate-smart agriculture interventions and build new approaches to developing sustainable and inclusive agribusiness value chains.
 
ADB expects to implement the technical assistance with partners from academia, multilateral, and bilateral agencies, as well as DMCs.
 
Funding for the assistance comes from the ADB’s Technical Assistance Special Fund ($1.5 million), the Climate Change Fund ($750,000), Regional Cooperation and Integration Fund ($500,000), Strategic Climate Fund ($550,000), and the People’s Republic of China Poverty Reduction and Regional Cooperation Fund ($800,000).
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
President Jokowi to Inaugurate 2 Dams

President Jokowi to Inaugurate 2 Dams

English
president joko widodo
DR Congo Launches Massive Cholera Vaccination Campaign

DR Congo Launches Massive Cholera Vaccination Campaign

English
health
Jokowi Reminds People to Promote Solidarity, Cooperation

Jokowi Reminds People to Promote Solidarity, Cooperation

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cegah Penyebaran Omicron, Wapres: WNI Dilarang ke Luar Negeri
Nasional

Cegah Penyebaran Omicron, Wapres: WNI Dilarang ke Luar Negeri

Seminggu Berlalu, Korban Banjir di Malaysia Akui Belum Terima Bantuan
Internasional

Seminggu Berlalu, Korban Banjir di Malaysia Akui Belum Terima Bantuan

Catatan KPAI Tentang Kekerasan Seksual di Satuan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2021
Pendidikan

Catatan KPAI Tentang Kekerasan Seksual di Satuan Pendidikan Sepanjang 2021

Konsumsi Pertamax Naik 17% di Libur Natal
Ekonomi

Konsumsi Pertamax Naik 17% di Libur Natal

Bonus Cair, Jojo Bakal Sisihkan 50 Persen untuk Mantan Atlet yang Kurang Beruntung
Olahraga

Bonus Cair, Jojo Bakal Sisihkan 50 Persen untuk Mantan Atlet yang Kurang Beruntung

Mobil Listrik Terbaru Honda Shogo, Tidak Semua Bisa Naik
Otomotif

Mobil Listrik Terbaru Honda Shogo, Tidak Semua Bisa Naik

Dianggap Berbohong soal Lesti Kejora Melahirkan Prematur, Rizky Billar Ngamuk
Hiburan

Dianggap Berbohong soal Lesti Kejora Melahirkan Prematur, Rizky Billar Ngamuk

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara
Teknologi

Menko PMK Terbitkan Surat Rekomendasi untuk Penetapan SNI Aksara Nusantara

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!