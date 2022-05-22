Lamipak Breaks Ground on Construction of Packaging Factory in Indonesia

Conveniently located near Cikande in Serang district, 65 kilometer to the west of Jakarta and within 5 minute access to the toll road that can expedite transportation of cargo to the sea port; the factory will be built on a land space spanning a surface area of 165,200 square meters and have a production floor space of 55,079 square meters.
Inside, the factory will be equipped with world class machinery that adheres to Industry 4.0 allowing it to be the most advanced and connected factory that Lamipak has ever built. Design to have a capacity of 18 billion packs per annum, the production line will be implemented in two phases with the initial part to have it ready to commercially produce up to 9 billion packs by the 4th quarter of 2023. Once the final phase is complete, the factory’s capacity will be one of the biggest in the world.
Following our continuous efforts on sustainability, the factory will also be installed with solar panels on its rooftop and abide to LEED Gold certification. The equipment itself will also be energy efficient with plans to have it designed to meet LEED Platinum, the highest standard that can be awarded from the association for leadership in energy and environmental design.
Ratu Tatu Chasanah, Head of Serang District, expressed her appreciation to Lamipak Indonesia for investing US$ 200 million to build an aseptic packaging factory in Serang Regency, Banten by commenting on May 20, 2022: “We (the Serang District Government) are ready to support the Lamipak aseptic packaging factory project. The Serang District government will support the construction of the Lamipak factory because it will provide many benefits for Indonesia, especially for the people in Serang District, such as job creation and being able to grow micro, small and medium enterprises.”
Anil Kaul, Vice Chairman of Lamipak, said: “To serve our strong and fast growing of customer base of aseptic packaging. Lamipak will expand its capacity in Indonesia up to 18 billion packs in 2 phases with an investment of 200 million USD by 2024. The core mission of our expansion is also to become a global leader in the food and beverage packaging industry by being a one stop solution provider through offering lowest carbon footprint products.”
Kostiantyn Sinikov, Managing Director of Lamipak Indonesia, said: “Our team is proud and excited to be involved in this project. Once the factory is commercially ready it will set a high benchmark on what a world class packaging facility should be and will deliver high class service both to the local and export customers. In addition, its presence will bring benefits to the local communities and their business as well as create new job opportunities in the area.”