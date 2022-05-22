English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Group photo session after groundbreaking for the construction of an aseptic packaging factory in Cikande, Serang Regency, Banten, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo: Istimewa)
Group photo session after groundbreaking for the construction of an aseptic packaging factory in Cikande, Serang Regency, Banten, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo: Istimewa)

Lamipak Breaks Ground on Construction of Packaging Factory in Indonesia

English Energy (en) energy environment (en) environment business
Willy Haryono • 22 May 2022 10:52
Serang: Lamipak, one of the industry leaders in providing high quality products and solutions in aseptic packaging, officially kicked off the construction of its second factory in Indonesia. The factory will not only be Lamipak’s first factory expansion overseas, but will also become the first of its kind to be producing aseptic packaging in the country. 
 
Conveniently located near Cikande in Serang district, 65 kilometer to the west of Jakarta and within 5 minute access to the toll road that can expedite transportation of cargo to the sea port; the factory will be built on a land space spanning a surface area of 165,200 square meters and have a production floor space of 55,079 square meters.
 
Inside, the factory will be equipped with world class machinery that adheres to Industry 4.0 allowing it to be the most advanced and connected factory that Lamipak has ever built. Design to have a capacity of 18 billion packs per annum, the production line will be implemented in two phases with the initial part to have it ready to commercially produce up to 9 billion packs by the 4th quarter of 2023. Once the final phase is complete, the factory’s capacity will be one of the biggest in the world.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Following our continuous efforts on sustainability, the factory will also be installed with solar panels on its rooftop and abide to LEED Gold certification. The equipment itself will also be energy efficient with plans to have it designed to meet LEED Platinum, the highest standard that can be awarded from the association for leadership in energy and environmental design.
 
Ratu Tatu Chasanah, Head of Serang District, expressed her appreciation to Lamipak Indonesia for investing US$ 200 million to build an aseptic packaging factory in Serang Regency, Banten by commenting on May 20, 2022: “We (the Serang District Government) are ready to support the Lamipak aseptic packaging factory project. The Serang District government will support the construction of the Lamipak factory because it will provide many benefits for Indonesia, especially for the people in Serang District, such as job creation and being able to grow micro, small and medium enterprises.”
 
Anil Kaul, Vice Chairman of Lamipak, said: “To serve our strong and fast growing of customer base of aseptic packaging. Lamipak will expand its capacity in Indonesia up to 18 billion packs in 2 phases with an investment of 200 million USD by 2024. The core mission of our expansion is also to become a global leader in the food and beverage packaging industry by being a one stop solution provider through offering lowest carbon footprint products.” 
 
Kostiantyn Sinikov, Managing Director of Lamipak Indonesia, said: “Our team is proud and excited to be involved in this project. Once the factory is commercially ready it will set a high benchmark on what a world class packaging facility should be and will deliver high class service both to the local and export customers. In addition, its presence will bring benefits to the local communities and their business as well as create new job opportunities in the area.”

About Lamipak

Established in 2007, Lamipak is one of the industry leaders in providing high quality products and solutions in aseptic packaging. In order to meet the needs of our customers and build a strong partnership, we focus on providing sustainable and safe packaging while also ensuring comprehensive solutions and services. Since our establishment, Lamipak has evolved and grown to serve customers in over 60 different countries around the globe. 

 
(WIL)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Car-Free Day Activities to Resume in Jakarta's 5 Regions

Car-Free Day Activities to Resume in Jakarta's 5 Regions

English
jakarta
Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine Heading for Phase 3 Clinical Trial

Merah Putih COVID-19 Vaccine Heading for Phase 3 Clinical Trial

English
covid-19
Finance Minister Targets Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.3-5.9% in 2023

Finance Minister Targets Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.3-5.9% in 2023

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Satgas: PPKM Masih Relevan Meski Covid-19 Terkendali
Nasional

Satgas: PPKM Masih Relevan Meski Covid-19 Terkendali

Menang Adu Penalti atas Freiburg, Leipzig Angkat Trofi DFB-Pokal
Olahraga

Menang Adu Penalti atas Freiburg, Leipzig Angkat Trofi DFB-Pokal

Mitsubishi Luncurkan Mobil Listrik Mungil, Mirip Xpander Cross
Otomotif

Mitsubishi Luncurkan Mobil Listrik Mungil, Mirip Xpander Cross

Kalahkan Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese akan Jadi PM Baru Australia
Internasional

Kalahkan Scott Morrison, Anthony Albanese akan Jadi PM Baru Australia

Tanpa <i>Voting</i>, 17 Anggota MWA Sepakat Pilih Widodo Jadi Rektor Baru UB
Pendidikan

Tanpa Voting, 17 Anggota MWA Sepakat Pilih Widodo Jadi Rektor Baru UB

Kemendag Buka Suara soal Penetapan Tersangka Pejabat Kemendag pada Kasus Impor Baja
Ekonomi

Kemendag Buka Suara soal Penetapan Tersangka Pejabat Kemendag pada Kasus Impor Baja

7 dari 10 Eksekutif Rumah Sakit Ingin Berinvestasi Lebih Banyak Demi Efisiensi Staf
Teknologi

7 dari 10 Eksekutif Rumah Sakit Ingin Berinvestasi Lebih Banyak Demi Efisiensi Staf

Gus Miftah: Azka Anak Deddy Corbuzier Mau Masuk Islam
Hiburan

Gus Miftah: Azka Anak Deddy Corbuzier Mau Masuk Islam

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian
Properti

5 Kesalahan saat Mendekorasi Rumah Bergaya Bohemian

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!