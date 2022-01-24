English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Reconstruction will require careful planning and investments. (Photo: medcom.id)
Reconstruction will require careful planning and investments. (Photo: medcom.id)

Rebuilding after Cyclone Seroja Offers Opportunities to Strengthen Infrastructure in Timor Leste

English disaster Timor Leste infrastructure
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 January 2022 11:45
Dili: The cost of recovery from the severe damage caused by Tropical Cyclone (TC) Seroja in Timor-Leste in April 2021 could exceed $420 million, but rebuilding offers the opportunity for strengthening infrastructure and enhancing disaster preparedness, a World Bank report says.
 
The impact of the TC Seroja, which caused extensive flooding, landslides, damage to critical infrastructure, livestock and crops, and 44 reported fatalities, highlights the need for a multi-hazard approach to disaster and crisis management, according to the report, Learning from Tropical Cyclone Seroja: Building Disaster and Climate Resilience in Timor-Leste. The destruction caused by the cyclone will be felt most acutely by the poorest residents in a country more than half the population relies on subsistence agriculture for their livelihoods.
 
"Following Tropical Cyclone Seroja, development partners coordinated to assist the Government of Timor-Leste to make informed decisions regarding the most impacted sectors, potential recovery paths and improvements in disaster risk management," said World Bank Country Representative for Timor-Leste Bernard Harborne in a press release on Sunday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Reconstruction will require careful planning and investments to not only recover from this catastrophic event but also strengthen disaster and climate resilience in the years to come," Harborne added.
 
In the agriculture sector, damage to livestock is estimated to be over US$15.7 million, and losses to be over US$13.1 million, the report found. The estimated total damage to the housing sector (including household goods) from TC Seroja is US$60 million but could be over US$148 million if a “build back better” approach that includes safer housing, basic services restoration, and settlement improvements to reduce risk is adopted. The damage to roads and bridges is estimated at US$170 million while reconstruction that incorporates improved standards to reduce disaster risk could cost an estimated US$245 million.
 
Due to the constraints of the COVID 19 pandemic, the assessment of the impact of TC Seroja was conducted remotely and access to data was limited.
 
Recovery offers an opportunity for the government to strengthen resilience against future natural hazards and identifies priority focus areas for enhancing disaster risk management and climate change adaptation measures.
 
Immediate priorities include updating the National Disaster Risk Management Policy; improving early warning services, applying risk reduction principles when rebuilding damaged infrastructure; and conducting an urban risk diagnostic to identify priority investments and capacity needs in the capital of Dili which was heavily affected by the cyclone.
 
The assessment signals the Bank’s renewed engagement in disaster risk management in Timor-Leste. Building on previous projects, the new report continues providing support to the Government of Timor-Leste on long-term disaster and climate resilience building, including to strengthen urban resilience, preparedness, risk financing, and adaptive social protection.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesian Embassy Promotes Indonesian Products in Sri Lanka

Indonesian Embassy Promotes Indonesian Products in Sri Lanka

English
sri lanka
Australia Sends Medical Support to Boost Solomon Islands COVID-19 Response

Australia Sends Medical Support to Boost Solomon Islands COVID-19 Response

English
Australia
Jokowi Witnesses Groundbreaking Ceremony of Coal Gasification Project in Muara Enim

Jokowi Witnesses Groundbreaking Ceremony of Coal Gasification Project in Muara Enim

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jadwal Pemilu 2024 Diputuskan Hari Ini
Nasional

Jadwal Pemilu 2024 Diputuskan Hari Ini

Bahlil Bantah Pemerintah Istimewakan Investasi dari Satu Negara Saja
Ekonomi

Bahlil Bantah Pemerintah Istimewakan Investasi dari Satu Negara Saja

Terbesar Sejak Oktober, 39 Pesawat Tiongkok Coba Terobos Ruang Udara Taiwan
Internasional

Terbesar Sejak Oktober, 39 Pesawat Tiongkok Coba Terobos Ruang Udara Taiwan

Omicron Melonjak, 5 Organisasi Medis Minta Pemerintah Evaluasi PTM
Pendidikan

Omicron Melonjak, 5 Organisasi Medis Minta Pemerintah Evaluasi PTM

Punya Mobil Tua Atau Klasik? Jangan Lupa Gabung Klubnya
Otomotif

Punya Mobil Tua Atau Klasik? Jangan Lupa Gabung Klubnya

AC Milan dan Juventus Berbagi Poin di San Siro
Olahraga

AC Milan dan Juventus Berbagi Poin di San Siro

Teknologi Pangkas Tenaga Kerja, Kominfo: Tingkatkan Keterampilan Digital
Teknologi

Teknologi Pangkas Tenaga Kerja, Kominfo: Tingkatkan Keterampilan Digital

Ciptakan 3 Lagu Selama di Penjara, Ardhito Pramono: Alhamdulillah Tetap Kreatif
Hiburan

Ciptakan 3 Lagu Selama di Penjara, Ardhito Pramono: Alhamdulillah Tetap Kreatif

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google
Properti

Gagal Dibeli Jeff Bezos, Tanah Kosong Seharga Rp929 Miliar Ini Dicaplok Mantan Bos Google

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!