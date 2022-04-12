English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Convention was adopted by the ILO’s Member States in February 2006. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Convention was adopted by the ILO’s Member States in February 2006. (Photo: medcom.id)

Oman Becomes 100th Country to Ratify Maritime Labour Convention

English maritime Oman workers
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 April 2022 12:45
Geneva: The 100th ratification of the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006 (MLC, 2006)  has been marked by a ceremony at the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) headquarters in Geneva.
 
It means that more than 96 per cent of the world’s gross shipping tonnage is now covered by this internationally agreed standard which also applies to most of the seafarer labour supplying countries of the world.
 
Oman became the 100th ILO Member State to ratify the Convention. The Ambassador of Oman, Idris Abdul Rahman Al Khanjari, formally submitted the ratification documents on 29 March.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Joining the MLC, 2006 is a clear confirmation of the Sultanate of Oman’s longstanding tradition as a prominent maritime nation in the region. This ratification reaffirms the commitment of my country to uphold the provisions of the Convention to achieve decent work for seafarers. We shall spare no efforts in safeguarding seafarers labour rights," the ambassador said in a media release on Monday.
 
"This ratification reaffirms the commitment of my country to uphold the provisions of the Convention to achieve decent work for seafarers. We shall spare no efforts in safeguarding seafarers labour rights," he added.
 
ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, who received the instrument of ratification, described it as a milestone.
 
"It is a great pleasure to welcome the 100th ratification of the MLC, 2006, and witness how the Sultanate of Oman, a longstanding maritime nation, has shown the way to other countries of the region. Indeed, Oman becomes the first member of the Gulf Cooperation Council to join the global efforts to ensure decent work for seafarers and fair competition for shipowners. This ratification marks a global milestone and is a celebration of the courage of seafarers, shipowners and governments who, in 2006 dared to dream of an ILO Convention that would consolidate 70 previously adopted Conventions and Recommendations. Since then, the Maritime Labour Convention has become a worldwide reference for the maritime industry and the fourth pillar of the international maritime regime," the ILO Chief said.
 
Adopted by the ILO’s Member States in February 2006, the Convention brought together a large number of existing industry labour standards that no longer reflected contemporary working and living conditions, had low ratification levels, or inadequate enforcement and compliance systems. 
 
Combining these often very detailed instruments into one Convention, makes it easier for countries to regulate and enforce consistent industry norms and standards, worldwide.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
ASEAN Welcomes Canada's Strategic Partnership Proposal

ASEAN Welcomes Canada's Strategic Partnership Proposal

English
asean
Indonesia, Canada Committed to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Indonesia, Canada Committed to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

English
ukraine
ADB, Vanuatu Sign Agreements to Support Disaster Resilience

ADB, Vanuatu Sign Agreements to Support Disaster Resilience

English
vanuatu
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tok! DPR Setujui Mahendra Jadi Ketua OJK 2022-2027
Ekonomi

Tok! DPR Setujui Mahendra Jadi Ketua OJK 2022-2027

Wali Kota Mariupol Klaim Angka Kematian Warganya Lampaui 10 Ribu
Internasional

Wali Kota Mariupol Klaim Angka Kematian Warganya Lampaui 10 Ribu

Akhirnya, RUU TPKS Sah Menjadi UU
Nasional

Akhirnya, RUU TPKS Sah Menjadi UU

Strategi Bisnis Suzuki Agar Tetap Bertahan Di Tengah Badai Pandemi
Otomotif

Strategi Bisnis Suzuki Agar Tetap Bertahan Di Tengah Badai Pandemi

Jadwal Leg II Perempat Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal
Olahraga

Jadwal Leg II Perempat Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal

Resmi, Ini Jadwal Pendaftaran SIMAK UI 2022: S1 Reguler, Kelas Internasional, Paralel, dan Vokasi
Pendidikan

Resmi, Ini Jadwal Pendaftaran SIMAK UI 2022: S1 Reguler, Kelas Internasional, Paralel, dan Vokasi

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm
Teknologi

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm

Nita Gunawan Klarifikasi Isu Selingkuh dengan Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina Matikan Telepon
Hiburan

Nita Gunawan Klarifikasi Isu Selingkuh dengan Raffi Ahmad, Nagita Slavina Matikan Telepon

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!