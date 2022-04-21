English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Investment is also expected to develop positively. (photo: medcom.id)
Investment is also expected to develop positively. (photo: medcom.id)

Processing Industry to Drive Indonesian Economy in 2023: Bappenas

English Bappenas economic growth New Capital
Antara • 21 April 2022 23:41
Jakarta: The processing industry sector is expected to emerge as the driving force of the economy in 2023, when economic growth is targeted to reach 5.3–5.9 percent.
 
The statement was made by the National Development Planning (PPN) Minister and head of the National Development Planning Board (Bappenas), Suharso Monoarfa, at the 2022 Central Development Coordination Meeting here on Thursday.
 
"This will be supported by the development sustainability of priority sectors, such as F&B (food and beverage), textiles, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and green industry programs, as well as the expansion of Industry 4.0," Monoarfa said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Meanwhile, the agricultural sector is expected to grow positively thanks to the food estate development policy, he added.
 
The construction sector is also forecast to thrive, supported by infrastructure development in the National Capital (IKN) in 2023 and other priority projects.
 
Meanwhile, the economic growth target for 2023 can be achieved by boosting public consumption, which is expected to grow 5.2–5.4 percent on account of increasing public activities and the pandemic-to-endemic transition.
 
Investment is also expected to develop positively through priority infrastructure projects, industrialization, and enhanced investment in environment-friendly industries, Monoarfa added.
 
"Exports are also bolstered to grow 6.0 percent to 7.3 percent. This growth will come from an increase in global demand along with improving global conditions and increased productivity," he said.
 
According to Monoarfa, the indicators of development in 2023 will be economic growth of 5.3–5.9 percent, poverty rate of 7.5–8.5 percent, and open unemployment rate of 5.3–6.0 percent.
 
Furthermore, the Gini coefficient will be maintained at the level of 0.375, the human development index is targeted to reach 73.31 to 73.49, greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced to 27.02 percent, fishers' terms of trade will be at 106 to 107, and farmers' terms of trade at 103 to 105.  

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

Indonesia's Inflation Rate May Rise to 4% in 2023: Ministry

English
inflation
College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

College Students Disperse Peacefully after Rallying near National Monument

English
jakarta
163.3 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

163.3 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Positivity Rate</i> DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir
Nasional

Positivity Rate DKI Jakarta 2,8% Sepekan Terakhir

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga
Ekonomi

Konsumsi BBM Selama Mudik Diperkirakan Naik 15%, Pertamina Diminta Siaga

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina
Internasional

Putin Umumkan Pembebasan Kota Mariupol dari Tangan Ukraina

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba
Hiburan

Nia Ramadhani dan Ardi Bakrie Bebas dari Kasus Narkoba

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Manchester United Umumkan Erik ten Hag sebagai Pelatih Anyar

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya
Pendidikan

ITS Buka Pendaftaran Mahasiswa Baru Jalur Prestasi dan IUP Gelombang II, Cek Syaratnya

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara
Otomotif

Kartini Modern Harus Peduli Keselamatan Berkendara

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank
Teknologi

Waspada, Ada Trojan Menyamar Sebagai Karyawan Bank

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!