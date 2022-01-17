English  
The trade surplus in 2021 is the highest in the last five years.
Indonesia Posts $35.34 Billion Trade Surplus in 2021: BPS

English Orang Terkaya di Indonesia covid-19 pandemic trade
Eko Nordiansyah • 17 January 2022 14:35
Jakarta: Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus of USD35.34 billion throughout 2021, according to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS).
 
Last year, Indonesian exports reached USD231.54 billion, while the country's imports reached USD196.20 billion.
 
"Regarding our trade balance in 2021, our surplus reached USD 35.34 billion," said BPS Head Margo Yuwono in a video conference on Monday. January 17, 2022.
 
According to him, the trade surplus in 2021 is the highest in the last five years. 
 
Indonesia's trade balance recorded a surplus of USD9.48 billion in 2016, a surplus of USD11.84 billion in 2017, a deficit of USD8.7 billion in 2018, a deficit of USD3.59 billion in 2019, and a surplus of USD21.62 billion in 2020.

Margo hopes that the positive trend can continue this year so that the country's economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic can be realized quickly.
 
"Hopefully we can continue to maintain this trend," he concluded.
 
Indonesia Targets $3.91 Billion in Clean Energy Investment by 2022

Pertamina Discovers Oil, Gas Resources in Muaro Jambi

Govt Extends PPKM Outside Java, Bali until January 31

