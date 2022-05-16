Ministry Targets Distributing Cooking Oil to 5,000 Locations across Indonesia

Jakarta: The State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry targets to distribute cooking oil commodities at a price of Rp14 thousand per liter to five thousand locations across Indonesia.
"In May 2022, we are targeting to reach five thousand locations nationally, as a form of synergy among the SOEs Ministry, Trade Ministry, and other relevant ministries as well as cooking oil suppliers in Indonesia," SOEs Deputy Minister 1 Pahala N Mansury noted in a written statement received on Monday.
Mansury also expressed optimism regarding the ID Food Group adjustment in the (Indonesia Trading Company) PPI Food Shop application to ensure the distribution of cooking oil and monitor the affordability of cooking oil prices at Rp14 thousand per liter to the consumer or community level that can be accessed online.
Currently, 69 thousand units of PPI Food Stall Partners are spread across more than 27 cities in Indonesia. This food stall distribution network will continue to be developed by PPI as another strategic step in implementing government programs, especially for cooking oil, and for ensuring the availability and affordability of food in the community.
The deputy minister also noted that distribution to the five thousand points will be conducted by SOE Holding Food ID FOOD along with its subsidiary PT PPI and Rajawali Nusindo.
SOEs food have the potential to develop the market by cooperating with small entrepreneurs or retailers in distributing cooking oil to fulfill the community's need and to increase the role of SOEs in maintaining the food supply.
The distribution of cooking oil to five thousand locations, including in North Sumatra, West Sumatra, Riau, Bengkulu, Lampung, Banten, West Java, Central Java, East Java, Yogyakarta, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), Kalimantan, and Sulawesi, is targeted to be completed by the end of May 2022, Mansury remarked.
In addition, ID FOOD Group is expected to prepare a special platform application for development of the Warung Pangan PPI application that it manages in order to ensure the distribution of cooking oil online and monitor the affordability of cooking oil prices at the consumer or community level.
Meanwhile, PPI President Director Nina Sulistyowati affirmed that PPI conducted the distribution of bulk cooking oil through Warung Pangan's partners as part of the government's efforts to provide cooking oil at affordable prices to consumers or the community.
"Currently, we continue to make improvements to the Warung Pangan platform to make it user-friendly, with customized features. With a target of five thousand locations, we continue to educate our partners regarding the fulfillment of cooking oil needs at their shops," she added.