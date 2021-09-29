English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt Supports Stevia Seedling Development in North Sulawesi

English banking agriculture finance
Antara • 29 September 2021 17:19
Jakarta: The Ministry of Agriculture will encourage development of modern seedlings of the Stevia plant in Minahasa District, North Sulawesi Province, Director of Processing and Marketing of Plantation Products, Dedi Junaedi, stated.
 
"In our policy, we have to encourage (the growth and development of) seedlings, as this is one of our concerns to support modern plantations and seedlings. We see Minahasa has potential to develop modern seedlings," Junaedi remarked on Tuesday.
 
He also expects to build synergy in developing this commodity with related stakeholders, such as the Faculty of Agriculture from Sam Ratulangi University, business actors, local community, and the central-, provincial-, district-, sub-district-, to village-level governments.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are also seeking assistance from related stakeholders. It is one of our responsibilities to mediate and look for partnerships. We also support farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs to be profitable. We also help to solve obstacles, for instance, at the level of exports and imports," he noted.
 
The Ministry of Agriculture lauded banking institutions that participated in providing the microcredit program (KUR) for the development of Stevia plantations, with an interest rate of six percent.
 
"Thank you also to the banking sector for helping to finance our agricultural sector because we do not rely on the limited state budget, especially now that our pandemic budget is also been refocusing," he remarked.
 
Junaedi emphasized the importance of small-scale sustainable partnerships with the agriculture industry, especially since the Stevia processing technology does not require complex processing.
 
"Hopefully, this would be beneficial for many people. This is especially with this KUR program. The Agriculture Ministry has urged us to support this program as well. We have to initiate the first move to develop seedlings and plantation," he noted.
 
A total of two tons of Stevia plants cultivated by PT Bejana Kasih Sempurna in Tountimomor Village, West Kakas Sub-district, Minahasa District are exported to South Korea.
 
The stevia plant is known as a sugar substitute that is able to sweeten up foods and beverages without affecting blood sugar levels. It is commonly known to reduce calorific intake, stabilize blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of cavities.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Asserts Commitment to Building Green Energy-Based Industry

Indonesia Asserts Commitment to Building Green Energy-Based Industry

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Records 1,954 New Covid-19 Cases, 117 Deaths

Indonesia Records 1,954 New Covid-19 Cases, 117 Deaths

English
covid-19 cases
Indonesia Must Preserve Its Mangrove Forests: Jokowi

Indonesia Must Preserve Its Mangrove Forests: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
200 Mahasiswa Magang di Rumah Rakyat, Puan: Selamat Datang
Pendidikan

200 Mahasiswa Magang di Rumah Rakyat, Puan: Selamat Datang

Golkar Tunjuk Lodewijk Sebagai Wakil Ketua DPR
Nasional

Golkar Tunjuk Lodewijk Sebagai Wakil Ketua DPR

Capai Rp68,35 Triliun, Dana PEN untuk UMKM dan Korporasi Terealisasi 42%
Ekonomi

Capai Rp68,35 Triliun, Dana PEN untuk UMKM dan Korporasi Terealisasi 42%

Kawasaki Z650RS Tawarkan Sensasi Motor Sport Retro
Otomotif

Kawasaki Z650RS Tawarkan Sensasi Motor Sport Retro

Hasil PON Papua: DKI Jakarta Kawinkan Emas Putra dan Putri
Olahraga

Hasil PON Papua: DKI Jakarta Kawinkan Emas Putra dan Putri

Dikenal Lembut dan Baik Hati, Fumio Kishida Menjadi PM Jepang
Internasional

Dikenal Lembut dan Baik Hati, Fumio Kishida Menjadi PM Jepang

Beli Night School Studio, Netflix Luncurkan 5 Game Mobile di Eropa
Teknologi

Beli Night School Studio, Netflix Luncurkan 5 Game Mobile di Eropa

Jessica Jung Digugat karena Tak Bayar Utang Rp93 M, Begini Duduk Perkaranya
Hiburan

Jessica Jung Digugat karena Tak Bayar Utang Rp93 M, Begini Duduk Perkaranya

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!