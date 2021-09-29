Govt Supports Stevia Seedling Development in North Sulawesi

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: The Ministry of Agriculture will encourage development of modern seedlings of the Stevia plant in Minahasa District, North Sulawesi Province, Director of Processing and Marketing of Plantation Products, Dedi Junaedi, stated."In our policy, we have to encourage (the growth and development of) seedlings, as this is one of our concerns to support modern plantations and seedlings. We see Minahasa has potential to develop modern seedlings," Junaedi remarked on Tuesday.He also expects to build synergy in developing this commodity with related stakeholders, such as the Faculty of Agriculture from Sam Ratulangi University, business actors, local community, and the central-, provincial-, district-, sub-district-, to village-level governments."We are also seeking assistance from related stakeholders. It is one of our responsibilities to mediate and look for partnerships. We also support farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs to be profitable. We also help to solve obstacles, for instance, at the level of exports and imports," he noted.The Ministry of Agriculture lauded banking institutions that participated in providing the microcredit program (KUR) for the development of Stevia plantations, with an interest rate of six percent."Thank you also to the banking sector for helping to finance our agricultural sector because we do not rely on the limited state budget, especially now that our pandemic budget is also been refocusing," he remarked.Junaedi emphasized the importance of small-scale sustainable partnerships with the agriculture industry, especially since the Stevia processing technology does not require complex processing."Hopefully, this would be beneficial for many people. This is especially with this KUR program. The Agriculture Ministry has urged us to support this program as well. We have to initiate the first move to develop seedlings and plantation," he noted.A total of two tons of Stevia plants cultivated by PT Bejana Kasih Sempurna in Tountimomor Village, West Kakas Sub-district, Minahasa District are exported to South Korea.The stevia plant is known as a sugar substitute that is able to sweeten up foods and beverages without affecting blood sugar levels. It is commonly known to reduce calorific intake, stabilize blood sugar levels, and reduce the risk of cavities.(WAH)