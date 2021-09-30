World Bank, Japan Launch Project to Reduce Economic, Health Vulnerability of Elderly in Vietnam

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Hanoi: The World Bank and partners have launched a project aiming to reduce economic and health vulnerability of older persons in Vietnam, under a US$2.75-million grant, funded by the Government of Japan through the Japan Social Development Fund, administered by the World Bank.Implemented by HelpAge International in collaboration with Association of the Elderly in Vietnam, the project will support the scale up of a community-based model for elderly care that promotes economically productive, healthy, and active ageing. It is estimated that 27,000 people in six provinces will benefit from the project’s interventions, 70% of them are elderly."As one of the most rapidly aging countries in the world which will see the 65+ age group increase by 2.5 times by 2050, Vietnam needs a different approach to make health and social care systems fit for a growing older population," said Carolyn Turk, the World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, in a press release on Wednesday."We are pleased to support Vietnam in putting in place innovative, cost-effective and affordable interventions to provide long-term senior care," Turk added.A core activity of the project is to expand the Intergenerational Self-Help Club (ISHC) network through building at least 180 new clubs. This model, first implemented in Vietnam in 2006 and whose effectiveness has been recognized by the government and included in national policies, adopts a holistic approach to meet the multiple needs of older persons. These self-managed clubs, which host 50-70 members, runs a variety of inter-generational activities to help members boost incomes, improve physical and mental wellbeing, and know their rights. Through a network of volunteers, also offers homecare services who are largely housebound including social care, personal care and related care.As of now, 3,500 ISHCs have been established covering 61 out of the 63 provinces in Vietnam but quality and coverage varies. The innovation of this project, which will run until September 2024, is that it will help fill some of these gaps and also facilitate better linkage with Government service providers.HelpAge International in Vietnam, which implements the project, is an international NGO with 10-year experience in advocacy, training, campaign and intervention in older person issues, aging adaptation, and community development.The Japan Social Development Fund was established in 2000 by the Government of Japan and the World Bank to provide grants in support of community-driven development and poverty reduction projects that empower the poorest and most vulnerable groups not reached by other programs and improve their lives through direct benefits.(WAH)