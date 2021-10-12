Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) departed for East Java Province, Tuesday, October 12, to lead the groundbreaking ceremony of PT Freeport Indonesia's Manyar Smelter.The Head of State and his entourage took off from the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta Province at around 08.00 West Indonesia Time (WIB).Upon arrival at Juanda International Airport, Sidoarjo Regency, the President will continue his journey to the Gresik Special Economic Zone in Gresik Regency.At the industrial estate, President Jokowi will lay the first stone to mark the construction of the world's largest copper processing site.After participating in the groundbreaking ceremony, the President will return to Jakarta via Juanda International Airport.State-Owned Companies Minister Erick Thohir, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono also accompanied the President during the visit to Gresik.