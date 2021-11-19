Govt launches Websites to Promote Indonesian Fishery Products

Jakarta: The Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries has launched websites -- Indonesia Seafood (indonesiaseafood.id) and Indonesian Shrimp (indonesianshrimp.org/beta) -- to promote Indonesian fishery products.
"Indonesia can play a bigger role in the global fishery product supply chain, given the increasing demand for seafood, with the (consumer trends) shifting toward a healthier lifestyle," Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono noted in a statement here, Friday.
Moreover, Trenggono noted that the ministry already had in place various breakthrough programs to encourage the productivity and quality of domestic fishery products, such as increasing the Non-Tax State Revenue (PNBP) of fishery resources through measurable catch policies.
It has also developed aquaculture to increase exports supported by research and development in marine and fisheries as well as developed fish farm villages for freshwater, brackish water, and seawater fishery commodities based on local wisdom.
Through the program, the ministry will encourage growth of the fishing industry and open investment opportunities in Indonesia for domestic and foreign fishery business actors.
The two sites were launched by Trenggono during a Buyer & Supplier Gathering event held by the KKP in collaboration with the Swiss Import Promotion Program (SIPPO), UNIDO's GQSP Indonesia SMART-Fish 2, and the Indonesian Fishery Products Processing and Marketing Association (AP5I) recently.
Swiss Ambassador to Indonesia, Timor-Leste and ASEAN, Kurt Kunz, and the ministry's Secretary General Antam Novambar were present at the event.
Trenggono explained that in addition to optimizing the use of technology, the country would also need to strengthen cooperation with other countries to expand its market.
"Indonesia's exports of marine and fishery products continue to increase, and we realize that the Swiss government can become a strategic partner, both as an investor and as a buyer of marine and fishery products," he stated.
The Swiss Ambassador to Indonesia, Timor-Leste and ASEAN, Kurt Kunz fully supported the efforts to market Indonesian fishery products abroad.
He believes that the marketing strategy that utilizes website-based technology will increase sales of Indonesian fishery products, especially shrimp.
"We believe the 'Indonesian Shrimp' will support the KKP in achieving the target of increasing shrimp exports by 250 percent by 2024. This is quite ambitious, but I believe that, seeing Indonesia's vast potential and KKP's strong commitment, this target can be achieved," he remarked.