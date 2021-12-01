English  
On a yearly basis, consumer price inflation stood at 1.75 percent year-on-year last month.
Indonesia Posts Inflation of 0.37% in November 2021: BPS

English BPS inflation indonesian economy
Eko Nordiansyah • 01 December 2021 13:03
Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced today that Indonesian economy experienced an inflation of 0.37 percent month-to-month in November 2021. 
 
According to the government agency, it was the highest month-to-month inflation recorded by the country throughout the year.
 
"In November 2021, we experienced an inflation of 0.37 percent," BPS Head Margo Yuwono said during a virtual press conference here on Wednesday.

On a yearly basis, the BPS head said, consumer price inflation stood at 1.75 percent year-on-year last month.
 
"It was also the higheast year-on-year inflation recorded by the country this year," the official stated.
 
Furthermore, he added, calendar-year inflation stood at 1.30 percent from January 2021 until November 2021.

 
(WAH)
