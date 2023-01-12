Optimistic of Reaching Investment Target If Political Stability in Indonesia Good: Minister

"I am optimistic. There is one condition, I am optimistic that Rp1,400 trillion (will be achieved), with a note that Indonesia's stability must be good," he said at a national online seminar on the “Actualization of the National Economy in Realizing Golden Indonesia 2045,” which was followed from here on Thursday.
According to him, the government is targeting several sectors that will continue to be developed to reach the investment target this year.
"The sectors that we are pushing are downstreaming, green energy, cooper industry, food downstreaming, oil and gas, and especially nickel, which we have to continue to develop batteries. Also, tourism, because it creates many jobs, then mining, and plantations," he expounded.
He emphasized that political stability must be sound to have a positive impact on investment.
"If our political stability is good, I am optimistic that our economic growth and investment will be good. However, if our political stability is not good, this will be unfortunate," he said.
He further highlighted that Indonesia will need strong, firm, and courageous leadership in order to reach the investment target of Rp1,400 trillion and economic growth of above 5 percent.
Earlier, the minister had noted that the investment target set by President Joko Widodo is a pre-requisite for national economic growth of above 5 percent.
He said that his ministry is currently discussing strategies to reach the investment target. One of the strategies involves focusing on downstreaming.
Achieving the investment target will not be easy because the COVID-19 pandemic, which is still in the recovery phase, and the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which have resulted in food and energy crises, have affected various countries, including Indonesia, and could affect investment, he added.