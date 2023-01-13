"The meeting were also attended by the Chairman of the Johor State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee, YB Lee Ting Han and the Executive Director of PUJB (Johor Bahru Entrepreneurs Association), Tuan Hj Mohd Radzi Mohd Amin," the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru said in a media release on Thursday.
During the meeting, the two parties agreed to fill 2023 with various activities to increase economic cooperation between Johor State and Indonesia.
In this regard, the two parties agreed to form a Task Force for the Acceleration of Economic Cooperation between Indonesia and Johor.
The Task Force consists of Malaysian officials in related fields in Johor Bahru and officials of the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru as well as related officials in Indonesia, such as the nearest provincial/regional governments.
The Task Force will identify the short, medium and long term goals of the collaboration.