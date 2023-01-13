English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The Task Force will identify the short, medium and long term goals of the cooperation. (Photo: KJRI Johor Bahru)
The Task Force will identify the short, medium and long term goals of the cooperation. (Photo: KJRI Johor Bahru)

Indonesia Eyeing Stronger Economic Ties with Malaysia's Johor

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 January 2023 11:02
Jakarta: The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru held a meeting with YB Mohd Hairi Bin Mad Shah, Chairman of the Johor State Sports, Youth, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee, this week.
 
"The meeting were also attended by the Chairman of the Johor State Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee, YB Lee Ting Han and the Executive Director of PUJB (Johor Bahru Entrepreneurs Association), Tuan Hj Mohd Radzi Mohd Amin," the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru said in a media release on Thursday.
 
During the meeting, the two parties agreed to fill 2023 with various activities to increase economic cooperation between Johor State and Indonesia.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In this regard, the two parties agreed to form a Task Force for the Acceleration of Economic Cooperation between Indonesia and Johor.
 
The Task Force consists of Malaysian officials in related fields in Johor Bahru and officials of the Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru as well as related officials in Indonesia, such as the nearest provincial/regional governments. 
 
The Task Force will identify the short, medium and long term goals of the collaboration.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Should Not Give Up on Protecting Natural Wealth: President Jokowi

Anwar Ibrahim Invites Jokowi to Visit Malaysia

Labor Party to Hold Rally in Jakarta to Oppose Perppu on Job Creation

BACA JUGA
UN Calls for Concrete Measures to Support an Ageing World

UN Calls for Concrete Measures to Support an Ageing World

English
united nations
Past 8 Years Warmest on Record Globally: WMO

Past 8 Years Warmest on Record Globally: WMO

English
Weather
Indonesia, Timor Leste Discuss Efforts to Increase Economic, Border Cooperation

Indonesia, Timor Leste Discuss Efforts to Increase Economic, Border Cooperation

English
economic cooperation
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tabungan yang Harus Kamu Punya di 2023
Ekonomi

Tabungan yang Harus Kamu Punya di 2023

Lisa Marie Presley, Putri Almarhum Elvis Presley Meninggal Dunia
Hiburan

Lisa Marie Presley, Putri Almarhum Elvis Presley Meninggal Dunia

Duh, Benfica Terlibat <i>Match Fixing,</i> Eks Bintang AC Milan Terseret?
Olahraga

Duh, Benfica Terlibat Match Fixing, Eks Bintang AC Milan Terseret?

MG Bocorkan Mobil Baru yang akan Diluncurkan, Ini Detailnya
Otomotif

MG Bocorkan Mobil Baru yang akan Diluncurkan, Ini Detailnya

Sistem Proporsional Tertutup Dinilai Menghambat Legislator Perempuan
Nasional

Sistem Proporsional Tertutup Dinilai Menghambat Legislator Perempuan

Tjahja Muhandri, Sosok di Balik Minuman Tradisional Dalam Bentuk Celup
Pendidikan

Tjahja Muhandri, Sosok di Balik Minuman Tradisional Dalam Bentuk Celup

Biden Bela Diri Terkait Penemuan Dokumen Rahasia di Rumahnya
Internasional

Biden Bela Diri Terkait Penemuan Dokumen Rahasia di Rumahnya

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24
Teknologi

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?
Properti

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!